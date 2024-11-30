Jon Gruden Explains How Josh Allen Will Benefit More From Buffalo Weather Than Brock Purdy in Bills-49ers Snow Game

Dec 7, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers played one another in 2020, they faced off in a dome. Their Sunday Night Football matchup will have almost the exact opposite weather: below-freezing temperatures with potentially immense snowfall. According to Jon Gruden, these conditions benefit the rough-and-rugged home squad much more than the long-distance visitors.

On his preview of Sunday Night Football, Gruden expressed that the extreme elements boost Buffalo’s chances of beating San Francisco. His belief stems from Josh Allen’s familiarity in such adverse scenarios; Brock Purdy, in the NFL, hasn’t played in them regularly.

“I think this helps [the Buffalo Bills]. They’re weather tested. Matter of fact, Josh Allen has played some of his best football in December and in January, in this horsesh*t weather. And Brock Purdy… he hasn’t had a lot of experience [in cold weather]… the weather definitely favors the Bills.”

Buffalo, a team from New York with division mates in the Northeast, deals with harsher climate way more often than San Francisco. There’s a reason they hitched their wagon to a big armed quarterback like Allen. The 49ers can typically operate with a signal-caller known more for accuracy and anticipation like Purdy. As a result, intense weather games can put them at a disadvantage.

Who does Jon Gruden think will win Week 13 SNF?

San Francisco is currently a six-point underdog against Buffalo. That line could shift in their favor some as the weekend unfolds. However, it’s more likely to spin even more toward the Bills because of the players the 49ers will be missing.

Kyle Shanahan’s bunch (5-6) are in the NFC West’s basement. Their desperation could enable them to pull out a victory over Sean McDermott’s crew (9-2). Gruden doesn’t see it happening, though. His selection – and allegiances – lie with Buffalo.

“I have become a proud member of the Bills Mafia… Buffalo – 23, [San Francisco] – 20. It’s gonna be a hard-fought, physical game.”

The Bills are 9-0 under McDermott when coming off their bye. The 49ers will have to overcome that history and the weather if they’re going to climb back to .500 and remain in contention for the postseason.