Jon Gruden Explains How Mike McDaniel Can Earn a Five-Year Dolphins’ Extension Despite Firing Demands

The Miami Dolphins’ seven-game misery against the Buffalo Bills came to a sudden, emphatic halt last Sunday, and that might be the first real piece of good news Mike McDaniel has had in months. Anthony Weaver’s defense overwhelmed Josh Allen from the opening kick to the final whistle, guiding Miami to a shockingly dominant 30–13 win and restoring belief inside one of the NFL’s most chaotic buildings.

Weaver’s unit, battered by injuries and midseason roster churn, played its most complete game of the year. Allen was pressured relentlessly, James Cook was bottled up, and Buffalo’s offense looked lost and disjointed. Miami did all of this without their best corner Rasul Douglas, without traded star pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, and without Chop Robinson, who missed the game with a concussion. Yet they played with more cohesion than they’ve shown at any point this season.

Jon Gruden, never shy with a bold prediction, believes this wasn’t a one-off. In fact, he thinks the win is the start of something dramatic:

“The Miami Dolphins, who beat the Buffalo Bills’ ass last week — they’re gonna beat the Washington Commanders at home. Then the Saints will come to town and they’re gonna win three in a row. Then they’re gonna go on the road and beat the Jets. Then they’ll go to Pittsburgh and win five straight, get into playoff contention.”

And despite the calls for McDaniel’s head coming from the Phins, Gruden thinks this will get the Dolphins’ head coach a “five-year extension.”

You want a hot take?! Well here's one! Don't be shocked if you wake up in a few weeks and the MIAMI DOLPHINS are in the playoff hunt!!@watchfoxone pic.twitter.com/DXZqQ0tdRd — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) November 14, 2025

For years, critics questioned whether McDaniel could “lead men,” leaning on lazy tropes about his humor, his stature, his quirky press-conference style, and even his fashion. But Sunday’s win mattered because it disproved every tired narrative.

A team that supposedly quit on its coach stepped onto the field and played its most inspired game in two seasons. A coach accused of lacking command delivered a group that fought through adversity, injuries, and organizational upheaval.

Miami’s roster is deeply flawed. PFF ranked the Dolphins’ offensive line bottom three in both run blocking and pass protection entering the Bills game. The defense has been inconsistent. The offense has become predictable due to necessity. And yet, McDaniel found a way. Achane exploded for touchdowns of 59 and 35 yards. Tua overcame mistakes. A bottom-10 defense finally played like it belonged.

The Dolphins are 3–7, but they now face: Washington, New Orleans, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh.

Gruden thinks Miami will win five straight and reenter the playoff picture. And if that happens, the pressure to extend McDaniel, not fire him, becomes overwhelming. While a five-year extension might be a bit too much, McDaniel’s job remains safe for now.