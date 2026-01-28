Steelers News: New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Chokes Up During Press Meet

Since their inception, which was all the way back in the summer of 1993, the Pittsburgh Steelers have only ever needed the services of three head coaches. Thanks to the untimely departure of Mike Tomlin, however, an opening for the fourth play caller in the history of the franchise was created, and it is now Mike McCarthy who has laid claim to that opportunity.

McCarthy’s 2024 season with the Dallas Cowboys proved to be his last in the NFC, and once the 62-year-old began to make regular appearances at the analyst desk, many figured that it would also be his final one in the NFL. It’s a bit of a surprise hiring for Pittsburgh, but for McCarthy, who became visibly emotional during his introductory press conference, it’s one last chance to redefine his legacy.

New #Steelers HC Mike McCarthy got choked up talking about becoming the head coach of the team he grew up rooting for: pic.twitter.com/GAJIopbwx4 https://t.co/FkSxiAPAjf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2026

“I thought I’d be able to at least get started,” he joked while choking back tears at the top of his speech. “I apologize. I told them not to sit my family down here in front. This is so unfair.”

Once McCarthy was able to regain his composure and thank everyone from Art Rooney II to Omar Khan for entrusting him to “represent one of the most storied franchises in all of sports,” he explained that he was well aware of both “the responsibility” and “the privilege” that comes with being the head coach of the Steelers.

As the tears began to creep back, McCarthy patted his chest to steady himself once again. “This means the world to me because Pittsburgh is my world, and it’s just awesome to be back here.”

McCarthy’s childhood team was the Steelers, and he even mentioned that their colors were the exact ones that he wore while bringing his child home from the hospital. Suffice to say, it’s a full circle moment for a man who likely once thought that he’d never see a headset again.

His regular season results may not be as squeaky clean as Tomlin’s were, but there’s something to be said for the fact that McCarthy has only produced five losing seasons throughout his 18 years as a head coach in the NFL. His career win-loss percentage was .608, and even though his time with the Cowboys may have failed to result in anything meaningful, he was still able to walk away from the franchise with a .500 record throughout those five years.

Simply put, he may not be some hotshot coordinator, and he may not have the same sentimental value as Tomlin, but McCarthy is still a proven winner who loves the Steelers, and at the end of the day, that’s all that Pittsburgh needs right now as it continues through this transitional period.