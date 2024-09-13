“If You Wasn’t Tyreek Hill, You Would’ve Went to Jail”: Cam Newton’s Bold Take on Dolphins WR’s Detention

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images.

Tyreek Hill’s Week 1 performance was overshadowed by his run-in with Miami-Dade police right outside the stadium before the Jaguars game. The viral bodycam footage showed Hill refusing to lower his window during a traffic stop, leading to a tense situation where officers pulled him from his McLaren and pinned him to the ground.

While most of the NFL world supported Tyreek and slammed law enforcement, former NFL QB Cam Newton suggested that the WR could’ve avoided the drama by simply cooperating. He analyzed the situation on his podcast ‘4th&1’ and asserted that “Tyreek was wrong”:

“If you wasn’t Tyreek Hill, you would have went to jail because it was so many things when I went back and looked at that footage…A lot of thing could’ve been avoided. Fro both sides!”

Newton then argued that both Hill and the officers could have prevented the escalation. He pointed out that the initial interaction seemed straightforward – an officer expressing concern about Hill’s safety and asking about his seatbelt.

But it was Hill’s reluctance to respond and lower his window that only complicated the matter, per the former QB:

“If he’s approaching your window and this is for any and everybody, if the officer is approaching the window, man, roll the window down.”

While Newton was careful not to side entirely with the officers, he did conclude that based on the reports he’d heard, Hill could’ve handled the situation better and prevented potential disaster.

Newton’s takeaways from Hill’s run-in with the police

The former QB further delved deeper into the incident and cited reports that Hill was allegedly speeding at 60 km/h approaching Hard Rock Stadium traffic. Newton speculated that the WR should’ve been going closer to 35-40 km/h, though he admitted he wasn’t sure about the exact speed limit.

The former MVP pinpointed three key takeaways from the situation: “comply, communicate, and stay cool.” Newton stressed, “It’s a right way and a wrong way to do certain things. And Tyreek, I’m just using this as an example to enrich.”

Newton didn’t mince words about the police either, highlighting that African American folk have to be extra careful when dealing with law enforcement. He pleaded that going back and forth with an officer is never productive and in a PSA, advised everyone to learn from Hill’s incident.

Newton expressed that everyone should see it as a lesson in what not to do during a traffic stop. He highlighted how Hill’s actions potentially put himself in danger and asked viewers to consider the officer’s perspective.