Jordan Love Eerily Fetches Similar Stats as Aaron Rodgers in First 12 Starts With the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers‘ successor at the Green Bay Packers is experiencing a tough time this season. However, he has come out as a good leader for the team since Rodgers left for the Big Apple. The Packers are currently 5-7, but their starting QB, Jordan Love, has shown that he has A-Rod’s caliber after stats from his first 12 starts went viral.

Advertisement

Though the stats don’t inspire any confidence in him, they are eerily similar to his predecessor’s 12 starts at Green Bay. This might generate some optimism among the Cheeseheads who want him out for not being a worthy successor to Aaron.

In their 12 starts, both Rodgers and Jordan have a similar 5-7 record. While Jordan has thrown for 3,033 yards in 404 attempts, A-Rod has tallied 3085 yards in 406 attempts. Both have 20 passing TDs and only an interception difference, as Rodgers had 10 interceptions while his successor had 11. Another interesting similarity is that both were first-round picks; the SB winner was the 24th pick in the 2005 draft, and his successor was the 26th in 2020.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1731114022815097233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rodgers, who spent 17 years in Wisconsin, initially served as backup to Brett Favre in his first 3 years in Bay before becoming a starter in 2008 and earning legendary status among the fans. The future Hall of Famer won a Super Bowl in 2010 and went on to become NFL MVP 4 times.

Jordan Love, who also served as backup to Rodgers for 2 years, learned under his tutelage and became a starter this season with the 4-time MVP’s departure to the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers and Love’s Similar Stats Left Some Fans Optimistic

The similarity in production numbers between Rodgers and his successor has generated a buzz among the NFL community. It has also left many of them optimistic about the Packers’ future. However, some are still not convinced that Jordan will go on to have an impact like A-Rod.

One of the fans wrote, “This is actually insane. It’s time to accept that the Packers have 3 in a row.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ethannnnnnnn23/status/1731114180848038002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan said-” This is actually insane. It’s time to accept that the Packers have a 3 in a row.” Another one said- ” Jordan Love is definitely the future of the team.” Another chimed in -” Mind you Aaron Rodgers inherited a far better from Favre than Love inherited from Rodgers.” Others said-” All he needs is a veteran WR1 and it’s over. Teach Love and the new WR’s few tricks and they are solid.” One fan while praising him, took shots at Rodgers and said-” Definitely needs to sign him up if he continues to play well rest of the season. He’ll need to take another step to be Rodgers. Hopefully, he don’t have that choke gene that Rodgers had.”

While some were optimistic, others were not convinced. One of them commented, “Yea but the tape shows the real difference that Love has better talented receivers & that they make up plays cuz Love accuracy is horrible”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/0s0suavecito/status/1731187418227966145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one pointed out,” Different era. Rodgers came in towards the end of the pre-rule change era. Before it got all pass-happy like it is now. They aren’t really comparable imo.” Others said- No way is Jordan Love the same as Aaron just like Aaron wasn’t the same as Brett. Let’s give him a year, draft another quality backup this year with 17 cfb QBs coming out and pray JLoves performance continues to improve.”

Jordan has the potential to become a franchise QB for the Packers. If stats are any indication of how to predict the future, he is headed in the right direction. A-rod cemented his place after winning a Lombardy in his 3rd season as a starter. But with the league being highly competitive and commercial nowadays, Jordan has much less time to improve.

With 6 games still left in the season, the Packers can make a push to the playoffs. Currently, they have +110 odds and 47.62% chances of making the playoffs, as per BETMGM.com. Their win over the Lions certainly helped matters with Jordan throwing for 268 yards with 3TDs and no interceptions. Green Bay is 3rd in the NFC North behind Detroit and the Vikings. They take on formidable the Chiefs at Lambeau Field on Sunday 3rd of December.