Jordan Love Going Toe-to-Toe With Lamar Jackson in Terms of 30-TD Seasons Proves that Packers Hit the Jackpot

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates a victory against the Chicago Bears as he leaves the field during their football game Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Green Bay won 38-20.

Jordan Love didn’t waste any time proving he belongs among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. After just one season as the Packers’ starter, Love’s stats are already sparking some serious conversations and the latest comparison is downright wild.

Love was reported to have as many as 30 touchdown seasons as a starter. And his numbers give Lamar Jackson, the guy with two MVP awards under his belt, a tough competition. Love matched Jackson’s 30-touchdown season tally in just his first year.

The bizarre stat left many confused. While Packers fans were quick to celebrate their new QB and his achievements, some were left bewildered that Jackson has two MVPs but only one 30-TD season:

Lamar only has one 30 td seasons but two mvps? Alright — jake (@wannabejake9) August 8, 2024

Damn shame. — B (@RealDealBee) August 9, 2024

Love is very good — The Sports Forum CO (@SportsForumCO) August 8, 2024

A fan also pointed out that the dual-threat Jackson is more known for his rushing touchdowns, rather than his passing TDs:

Total touchdown or just passing touchdowns, because I feel like Lamar runs for half of his. — Bearded Browns (@Bearded_Browns) August 9, 2024

For those keeping score, Jackson has put up some incredible overall stats with 86 games, 15,887 passing yards, and 125 passing touchdowns. But with Love already snagging a 30-touchdown season in just 18 games, fans are right in wondering if Green Bay’s got something truly special brewing.

Can Love be the game-changer the Packers are looking for?

Love has already shown that he’s got what it takes to be a game-changer in the NFL. If he keeps this momentum going, an MVP award might not be too far off. In just his first year as the Packers’ starting quarterback, Love threw for over 4,000 yards and led Green Bay to the divisional round.

This is not a small feat, especially for a player stepping into some seriously big shoes.

But it’s not just about what he’s done, it’s about where he’s headed. With a strong supporting cast and a coach like Matt LaFleur, Love is in the perfect spot to keep building on his success in 2024.

He has got the arm, the poise, and now, the experience. If he can replicate his run from last season, there’s every chance he could snag the league’s most coveted individual award.