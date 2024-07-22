Jordan Love’s Big Offseason Decision Leaves Packers Fans Divided

When Aaron Rodgers neared the end of his tenure with the Packers, there was much speculation about whether Jordan Love could fill his Super Bowl-winning shoes. However, based on last season’s performance, Love has already become a fan favorite. He is quite the franchise QB but at his rookie wages. Hence, the QB has decided to leverage his position for a better contract by sitting out the training camps.

For starters, it must be noted that Love has just had one season of notable performances. So a section of fans is surprised at his demands. On the other hand, the QB patiently stuck with the Packers for three seasons as Rodgers’ backup before finally getting a shot last season. And even there, he made the most of it by passing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.

So in Love’s defense, he has been a thorough professional who has made the most of the chances he got. Keeping this in mind, it’s not unfair of the QB to demand for an industry-standard extension as he enters the final year of his one-year extension.

Considering both sides, Packers fans on the internet have split into sides. The first half of the fanbase clearly is in favor of the QB and believes that he is worth the massive payday.

The other section of the internet, meanwhile, is livid at the QB for acting like a “diva” and holding out for a contract after just one “good” but not “great” season.

While the internet is divided into two camps, it has to be noted that Love’s absence from the camp is totally understood by the Packers management and it hasn’t ruffled any wrong feathers yet.

“We Certainly Understand Where He’s Coming From”: Packers GM Clarifies Extension With Jordan Love

Speaking to the press today, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst extended his vote of support to his quarterback and said that he completely sees the merit in him missing the training camp despite the team wanting otherwise.

Regardless, Brian assured fans that this is an informed move by the QB and that he is taking part in all the other sessions. The Packers GM assured fans that he is trying his best to close the deal as soon as possible.

“We certainly understand where he’s coming from. We’d like him to be out there. It’s important for him to be out there. … But as of now, until we get that resolved, he will not be practicing. He’ll be taking part in… He reported last week, he’s taking part in everything else.”

While the GM has not indicated the exact value of the deal, reports suggest it will align with recent industry standards, likely exceeding $50 million per year. As netizens have pointed out, with this being the final year of his contract, it’s the ideal time for Love to leverage his previous season’s performance and his health. Thus, skipping the camp can be seen as a shrewd business move.

With half of the Jets fanbase divided upon Love missing the camp, the onus would now be on the QB to prove to his supporters that he isn’t a one-season wonder and deserves the hefty extension. With the Packers being a lot of analysts’ dark horses for this season, it’s truly a pivotal season for Love, both on the personal and collective front.