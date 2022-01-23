“Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes could be the next Tom Brady-Peyton Manning”: Randy Moss believes the AFC rivalry between the Bills and the Chiefs could be legendary

The Peyton Manning – Tom Brady rivalry was one for the ages. Now, Randy Moss believes we might be seeing the same in Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific careers in NFL history. His accumulated list of accolades is lengthy, but includes items like 5x MVP, 7x first team All-Pro, and 14x Pro-Bowler.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady matched wits during several of the biggest NFL games of the 21st Century.

Brady went 12-8 against teams that were quarterbacked by Manning. Manning, however, went 3-1 against Brady’s Patriots in AFC championship games. In 2006, the Colts overcame a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Patriots, 38-34, en route to franchise’s first title since moving to Indianapolis in 1984. With the Broncos in 2013, Manning threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns in Denver’s 26-16 win over the Patriots to clinch the AFC title.

Tom Brady has 7 Super Bowl wins and 5 SB MVPs and been nothing but exceptional in the playoffs, except… 0-3 vs Broncos in Denver 0-3 vs Peyton Manning on the road — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 8, 2021

Counting down The Top 10 @TomBrady vs. Peyton Manning games! Who will get the W today on the golf course? ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/TxSXsYO4Oo — NFL (@NFL) May 24, 2020

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in AFC Championship Game. But Josh Allen and the Bills thumped Mahomes and the Chiefs 38-20 in the regular season. But with the Chiefs on a hot streak, it should be a very interesting matchup.

Randy Moss believes Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes will be the next Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry.

ESPN’s Randy Moss made a bold prediction about this Bills-Chiefs rivalry.

“Could this be, and I don’t mean this as a joke, the next Brady-Manning for over the next 10 years? Could this be this type of matchup? Because it’s set up that way,” Moss said on NFL Countdown.

“Could this be, and I don’t mean this as a joke, the next Brady-Manning for over the next 10 years?” —@RandyMoss on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes 👀 #NFLCountdown pic.twitter.com/ydkHJqGDkx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 22, 2022

Both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are transcendent. And both have the talent to lead their teams to become dynasties over the nexxt decade. The Chiefs and the Bills will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

