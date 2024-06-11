Josh Allen Congratulates 49ers Superstar Christian McCaffrey for Becoming the Madden 25 Cover Athlete

The NFL is all about fierce rivalries, yet mutual respect and admiration among players never cease to amaze us. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen recently embraced this spirit as he gracefully passed the torch of Madden cover athlete to the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive weapon, Christian McCaffrey.

Advertisement

Previously, Allen had the honor of gracing the cover of EA Sports’ Madden 24 video game. However, it is now McCaffrey’s time to shine. The news broke out on Tuesday when EA Sports announced via their social media accounts that McCaffrey would be the new face of Madden 25.

In a show of sportsmanship, Allen took to Instagram to celebrate the news, re-sharing the post from EA Sports and penned a heartfelt note that said,

“Passing the torch to [Christian McCaffrey] for the new #Madden25 Cover Athlete”

This is quite the personal milestone for the star running back, but it holds particular importance for the 49ers, as McCaffrey becomes the first player from the team to grace the Madden 25 cover. It’s also worth mentioning that he rightly deserves this recognition for his impressive stats and contributions to the team in the past two seasons.

Since joining the 49ers in 2022, McCaffrey has 2,205 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns to his name. He also boasts 119 receptions for 1,028 receiving yards, along with his status as a three-time Pro Bowler.

CMC Reacts to Madden 25 Recognition by EA Sports

The announcement that San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey would be the cover athlete for EA Sports’ Madden 25 has caused quite a buzz, and the player himself couldn’t contain his excitement. Reacting to the big news, McCaffrey shared his joy on X (formerly Twitter) with a heartfelt message:

“Lifelong Dream Come True! #Madden25Cover.”

Certainly, the past week has been a whirlwind of emotions for Christian McCaffrey. Not only did McCaffrey earn his place on the Madden 25 cover, but he also celebrated his 28th birthday on June 7. To top it off, the fierce running back also signed a new two-year, $38 million contract extension with the 49ers, becoming the highest-paid running back in the league.

Christian McCaffrey’s recognition as the Madden 25 cover star is a significant milestone in his career. In a statement, he expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, “To be on the cover of Madden NFL is a career achievement and an honor I share with all of my teammates, coaches, and 49er Faithful who have helped make it possible,” per NBC News.

Mike Mahar, Madden NFL’s senior production director, also praised Christian McCaffrey as a “human highlight reel,” noting that his dynamic abilities made him the most popular running back in Madden NFL 24.

After the 49ers’ stellar season, going 12-5, winning the NFC West, and reaching the Super Bowl, it was only natural that the 49ers got their due credit.

Madden NFL 25 will be released in August, ahead of the NFL season, for fans who eagerly await the chance to play as Christian McCaffrey, with more surprises to follow.