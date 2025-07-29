mobile app bar

Josh Allen Explains Why His 12-Year-Old Self Would be Pretty Happy With How Life Turned Out

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Apart from his playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which has become somewhat of a yearly tradition, 2025 has been incredibly kind to Josh Allen. In the span of one offseason, the 29-year-old managed to sign the biggest contract in NFL history, get married to a superstar actress, and claim the regular season MVP award. 

Even though he’s now in the early days of training camp, Allen is still taking a bit of time to reflect on his journey, and suffice it to say, he did alright for a small-town kid. When asked what his 12-year-old self would think of the life he lives now, the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback simply suggested “pretty cool.”

I got to marry the woman of my dreams, my best friend. I get to play football for a living; that’s my favorite thing to do. In the offseason, I get to hang out with my family and golf a little bit, so yeah, it’s not too bad.”

Both on and off the field, Allen has managed to find himself exactly where he wants to be in life. Seeing as the trajectory of his career continues to climb right along with his confidence, there’s no telling just how successful be in 2025. 

The three-time Pro Bowler was one of just seven players throughout the entire league to receive the notable distinction of being a 99 overall on release day for Madden NFL 26. Apart from his conference rival in Lamar Jackson, Allen was the only quarterback to be featured on this year’s list. 

It’s the first time that Allen has ever been a member of the 99 Club, but some are arguing that it’s well overdue given his performances in recent years. Nevertheless, after years of steadily climbing the rankings, the Wyoming product is officially one of the best quarterbacks in both the real world and in cyberspace. 

Of course, Allen would rather enjoy a Super Bowl appearance more than anything else. For all of the success that he’s enjoyed throughout the past seven years, Allen has yet to make it to the big one and currently boasts a mixed bag of a playoff record at 7-6. 

Nevertheless, oddsmakers are giving Allen and the Bills the second-best odds of any team to win the Super Bowl this season. FanDuel is currently offering +700 odds on the Bills to win Super Bowl LX, second only to the Baltimore Ravens, who are sitting at +650. 

That’s a rather drastic improvement from last year, when sportsbooks listed Buffalo as +1600 underdogs to win Super Bowl LIX in the preseason. In just the span of one season, the Bills went from being the ninth most favored team to win a championship to having the second shortest odds of any franchise in the NFL. 

Allen has seemingly won the trust of the bigwigs in Vegas; now he just has to go win an AFC Championship. 

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

