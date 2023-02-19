Charles Barkley Picks Tom Brady Over LeBron James as the Real GOAT

As the 2023 calendar year kicked off, so did a lot of developments in the world of sports. It’s not even been two whole months and we have already seen two moments that will go down in the book of sports records.

The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady announced his second and final retirement and LeBron James usurped Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s throne for the most points in NBA history.

It took another great from the world of sports to break down the achievements of these two superstars as Charles Barkley took to the Dan Patrick Show to go over the fabulous careers of the superstar athletes.

Though their careers can’t be technically compared, given they come from two different sporting backgrounds, Barkley had a way mapped out for this as he picked the more superior of the two.

Also Read: Tom Brady Once Confirmed Who Between Him & Michael Jordan is the “Greatest of All Time”

Tom Brady is the GOAT of GOATs

Tom Brady made it to 10 Super Bowls and won 7 of those. Charles Barkley exclaimed this feat of Brady’s to be ‘unparalleled’. Though LeBron has made history and has no one around him that could possibly break his record, Chuck believes Brady outshines him due to the nature of the sport.

The NBA has 82 regular season games scheduled for each team and then come the playoffs. According to Barkley, this is a lot of opportunity. On the other hand, he called every game of the NFL a game 7 situation. The result of every game has a lasting impact on the outcome of the season in the NFL. While a game or two missed or dropped wouldn’t affect the outcome in the NBA season as much.

Owing to these reasons, Barkley said Brady’s achievements were unparalleled. He even enjoyed Brady’s personality as he called him one of the most humble guys. Barkley then put Brady in the category of another sporting great. He went on to say the only two humble GOATs he has ever met were Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady.

LeBron James has often been seen rooting for the legendary quarterback as well. He even shouted out to him on the announcement of his retirement. While one great bows out from the sporting world, LeBron James will continue to break records. He might have had the most points but unlike Brady, he is far from having the most rings in the NBA.

Also Read: “Tom Brady set the bar so high with 7 Super Bowls”: Rob Gronkowski notes how Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts will be chasing NFL GOAT till they die