How John Harbaugh Displayed a Coaching Masterclass by Replacing WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The speculation surrounding Wan’Dale Robinson was intense this offseason, to say the least. Would he stay with the Giants, a team that is going through a significant rehaul with a new head coach in John Harbaugh, or try his luck with another struggling team in the Tennessee Titans, where he would reunite with head coach Brian Daboll?

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Robinson went on to choose the latter with a four-year, $78 million contract, out of which $38 million is guaranteed. This departure naturally left a glaring hole in the Giants receiver room, especially with Robinson coming off his first 1,000-yard season with the team. He had also caught 90+ receptions for the second time last year, so he was only beginning to step into a proper role for the team.

However, coach Harbaugh and the front office haven’t let this departure deter them. The speculation has been that the team will rely heavily on tight ends this season, complemented by the rushing attack, which is exactly what the front office went for, and that too with much less money than they would have had to pay Robinson if he decided to stick around.

Firstly, Harbaugh influenced his tight end from the Ravens days, Isaiah Likely, to come join him, and he did end up doing so on a three-year, $40M deal. The team also signed wideout Darnell Mooney on a one-year deal with a maximum value of $10 million, and Calvin Austin on a contract with a max value of $4.5 million.

While the guarantees of these deals aren’t available to us yet, it is safe to assume they are not significant and are still far cheaper than spending heavily on one player.

The Giants have also re-signed blocking TE Chris Manhertz on a one-year, $1.487 million deal, with a total guarantee of $262,500. Other signings include WR Isaiah Hodgins on a one-year deal worth $1.215 million with a salary cap hit of $1.1 million, and another similar deal for WR and kick returner Gunner Olszewski.

I was sad about Wan’Dale but suddenly I’m not as sad — Vinny (@Chapo_SixFo) March 15, 2026

Despite these moves, the team has a lot of signings ahead to make the roster a playoff contender. That includes guard and interior defensive linemen. They already have seven draft picks, including the No. 5 overall pick and an early second-rounder at No. 37, which they can use for these positions. They could obviously also target a wideout or a running back to bolster the offense and fill it with more young talent.

Now, do we expect them to make a solid run right away? If Jaxson Dart stays healthy, and so do the players around him, there’s a chance. It’s more likely, however, that it takes another year of signings and player development before they really hit the ground running.