Josh Allen Hints at an Embarrasing Experience He Faced In High School

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the Pac McAfee show on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen entered the NFL in 2018, and while his difficult journey has made him a star quarterback, his dashing looks have made him the heartthrob of the league. The Buffalo Bills’ hero, currently dating American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, has not always had smooth sailing. Despite his current success, Allen has faced his share of embarrassing moments.

Advertisement

After his recent success with the Gatorade campaign, Allen sat down for a heart-to-heart with GQ Sports staff writer Matthew Roberson. While the two touched on many topics, the most hilarious discussion revolved around Allen’s high school prom. When asked about the first time Allen ripped his pants (yes, you heard it right), Allen candidly shared an embarrassing experience from his teenage years.

Josh Allen answered Robinson’s ripping-the-pant question, saying,

“First time? I’d like to say yes, but probably not. I feel like there’s been times going back to high school at a semi-formal or a prom. You’re dancing, you do something stupid, you rip it. I’m sure I did that.”

Josh Allen features in the new Gatorade advert, which revives the iconic slogan ‘Is It In You?’⚡️#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/REysCoj85o — Bills Mafia (@BillsMafia_App) May 29, 2024

Josh Allen has certainly made a significant presence in the NFL. Apart from being a heartthrob, the young quarterback also boasts over 1 million followers on Instagram. His charm and skill have attracted many admirers, and his hard work and tough journey have led to big collaborations, like his recent one with Gatorade. But, there’s more to this hilarious story from Allen.

Josh Allen Had Another Wardrobe Malfunction (And a Lucky Save) In Paris

Despite his fame and success, moments like the prom-story bring fans closer to the human side of these stars. In another such story, a re-run of Allen’s horrific wardrobe malfunction happened in Paris, which was highlighted by the quarterback via a previous tweet. But this time, in his interview with GQ Sports’ Matthew Roberson, Allen recounted a particularly amusing experience while dining in the City of Lights.

“They were joggers. I’m not going to rat out what company it was. But they were expensive pants!” starts Allen. He then paints a vivid picture of the night, saying “And in Paris, things are a little bit smaller over there. So, I’m sitting in a smaller chair, and I got up to walk to the bathroom downstairs. Coming back up the stairs, I hear a noise. What is that?”

Allen further elaborated,

“I took two more steps—and I had the cargo pockets, so I reached down like, What do I have in here?—as I reached down I could feel the back of my leg. Listen, when I say rip, it wasn’t a small tear.”

My pants ripped at dinner

Didn’t want cheeks out…

I love Paris — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 5, 2024

Though the quarterback tied his over-shirt for a lucky save, the incidents still add on to the growing list of amusing anecdotes from his life. While he may have an intimidating presence on the field, he’s just as human—and hilarious—off it.