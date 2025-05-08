“No One Tell My Trainer or the Chiefs”: Patrick Mahomes Confessed Last Year He Eats a Lot of Chips and Candy Late at Night

While the NFL is undeniably a physically demanding and often brutal sport, not every position requires the same level of raw athleticism. Quarterbacks, though essential to a team’s success, don’t necessarily need to match the physical standards set by other positions. So it’s not entirely surprising to see the occasional “dad bod” on a signal-caller.

Patrick Mahomes, often seen as the face of the modern quarterback, exemplifies this contrast. Despite his elite performance, Mahomes didn’t always look like the most physically fit player, especially last year, when he indulged in late-night junk food that seemed to catch up with him.

About a year ago, while speaking with GQ Sports, Patrick Mahomes admitted to having some pretty unhealthy eating habits. Despite his trainer’s efforts to keep him on a clean diet, Mahomes has a soft spot for processed snacks—both sweet and savory.

The two-time MVP can’t seem to resist bingeing like a teenager, especially during late nights when cravings hit hardest. So what exactly does Mahomes reach for when the munchies strike? His go-to savory snack is Doritos—specifically the Spicy Sweet Chili flavor. He used to prefer Cool Ranch, but his taste has shifted.

Of course, after something salty, his taste buds demand something sweet. That’s when he turns to gummies. Mahomes is a fan of Jolly Ranchers and Starburst, particularly the red ones, which he claims are the best of the bunch.

” I have to keep my body in shape. So, no one tell my trainer or the Chiefs, but I’m a big snacker. I like to eat a lot of chips, candy, whatever it is, especially at nighttime, which I know is the worst part of the day to eat snacks. I always grab a purple bag of Doritos, which I just got on. I used to be a Cool Ranch guy. Or I grab some gummies, with like Jolly Rancher gummies. Green’s my favorite flavor. Or Starburst and Red flavor is the best,” Mahomes added.

It’s no wonder Mahomes showed up to last season’s training camp sporting what many called a “dad bod.” Junk food is problematic on its own, but consuming it late at night is especially concerning. Health experts warn against eating large meals before bed, as it can lead to acid reflux, disrupted sleep, and weight gain.

Foods high in fat and simple carbs can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. While hunger is a natural urge, and a light, nutrient-rich snack can help, heavily processed options like nachos and gummies don’t fit the bill. Instead, they’re a fast track to poor sleep and potential obesity.

As unhealthy as Mahomes’ late-night snacking habits may be, his daytime diet tells a completely different story, especially on game days. During the day, he’s far more disciplined. While he still snacks regularly, he sticks to healthier options.

Instead of relying on three large meals, the three-time Super Bowl champion prefers to break up his calorie intake into smaller, frequent meals. His diet emphasizes lean proteins and vegetables. A typical lunch might feature grilled chicken or salmon, while dinner, split into three smaller portions, often includes complex carbs like quinoa and sweet potatoes.

Mahomes also keeps his snacking clean during the day, reaching for fruits like apples, oranges, and strawberries. And while he enjoys ordering food occasionally, he tends to stick with favorites like the Chipotle Burrito Bowl and Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits.

So while Patrick Mahomes might indulge after dark, he takes pretty good care of his body during the day. That said, his daytime diet still wouldn’t pass the Tom Brady test. The TB12 method is famously strict, with Brady consuming around 80% plant-based foods and just 20% animal-based. He’s a health fanatic—and it shows.

But ultimately, diet is just a tool to support performance and longevity on the field. Both Mahomes and Brady have thrived under very different nutritional philosophies. And they’re not alone—Chad Ochocinco swore by McDonald’s and still performed at a high level while staying relatively injury-free.