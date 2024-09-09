Josh Allen Injury Update: Will Bills QB Play Against Dolphins After Left Hand Hit vs. Cardinals?

Arizona’s Justin Jones recovers Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s fumble after the ball popped out when he was getting tackled by Arizona’s Roy Lopez during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 8, 2024.

Josh Allen’s toughness was on full display in the Bills’ 34-28 victory over the Cardinals. The star quarterback pushed through a left hand injury, sustained while scoring a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, to finish the game. Despite backup Mitch Trubisky warming up on the sidelines, Allen refused to bow out.

Now, with a crucial Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins looming, Allen’s status remains up in the air. Bills Mafia is understandably anxious, wondering if their leader will be ready to take the field on Thursday night.

Given it’s only the second game of the season, the Bills might opt for a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback. There’s no need to rush things and risk further complications. While the initial assessment suggests a bruise at a minimum, the possibility of a fracture can’t be ruled out.

The silver lining, though? It’s Allen’s non-throwing hand that’s affected. Reports also suggest that Allen himself seems to be downplaying the injury.

Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News revealed the quarterback said his hand is “fine” and that he’ll “probably” get X-rays. But, it remains to be seen whether the medical staff will share his optimism.

Josh Allen suffered a left hand injury today. This is particularly important since they play again in 4 days in Miami. He suffered the injury while cradling the ball and he lands hard on the ground with his left hand covering his right elbow. It was taped up and he… — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 8, 2024

Moreover, if we take a look at his performance against the Cardinals, he found his rhythm despite a shaky start and completed an impressive 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

His dual-threat capabilities were also quite visible as he added 39 rushing yards and two more TDs on the ground.

JOSH ALLEN DOES IT ALL IN WEEK 1 https://t.co/uV77FmDnrN pic.twitter.com/J6q3xTA4TP — PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2024

The Bills fans certainly held their breath when they spotted him on the sidelines with his hand wrapped. That’s just how vital he is to the Bills’ success. They must be crossing their fingers for Allen’s quick recovery with a crucial clash against the Miami Dolphins on the horizon.