“Josh Allen is an Excellent Player Who is Also Overrated”: Nick Wright

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made headlines after his peers voted him the ‘most overrated QB’ in the league. Following this Allen received a lot of support from his fans criticizing the result, but not everyone disagreed with the ‘overrated’ label.

Advertisement

In the latest edition of First Things First, Nick Wright took his stance on the player-voted results. He claimed that while Allen is a great player, he can still see why NFL players considered him overrated. He said:

“He’s an excellent player who’s also overrated. I don’t know if I actually would not vote him the most overrated player in the league but if you were to ask me: Is Josh Allen underrated? No. Properly rated? well by some. Overrated? yeah yeah a bit yeah”

Nick pointed out that Allen was already a ‘future Hall of Famer’ as per many experts but his post-2020 performance didn’t resonate with the claims. Another factor as per Nick was his lack of consistency in passing.

According to Nick, Allen hadn’t shown the same spark as his breakout performance in 2020 when he achieved a passing accuracy of 69.2% with a rating of 107.2. Since then, Allen managed to average 63.2 % PA with an average rating of 92.2 and consistency remained a challenge for the Bills quarterback. In 2023, he scored a pass rating of 100+ in eight games and <91 in 11 games.

Chris Broussard countered Nick’s claim by stating that despite the turnover issue, Allen is still only second to Patrick Mahomes, who is ‘on another level than everybody’. Chris said that in the past five years, Allen was only second to Mahomes in total yards and regular season wins; Allen even beat the three-time Super Bowl champion when it comes to total touchdowns.

When addressing just the regular season, Chris’s counter made perfect sense but the lack of playoff success is a big blank space in Josh Allen’s resume. Still, he can’t be considered the ‘most overrated’ and Chris Broussard has another nominee for that title.

Chris Broussard Brands Justin Herbert the Most Overrated QB

Broussard argued that despite possessing ‘excellent arm talent’ and superior mental and physical strength, Justin Herbert was an overrated quarterback. Chris blames the lack of success in the playoffs as the main reason for his claim.

Herbert has consistently featured in the top-tier quarterbacks for the last three years but the rankings didn’t match his team’s performance. Under Herbert, the LA Chargers only made it to the playoffs once.

In 2022, they were knocked out in the wild card round by the Jaguars with Justin managing just one touchdown and a passing accuracy of 58.1%. That said, Herbert didn’t fall behind in the player-voted list of most overrated QBs. He ranked third trailing Tua and Jalen who tied for the second place.