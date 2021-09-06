NFL

“Josh Allen is the most like I was”: HOFer Brett Favre names the QB he thinks resembles him in the current generation

"Josh Allen is the most like I was": HOFer Brett Favre names the QB he thinks resembles him in the current generation
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
Rohit Sharma Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma play India vs England 5th Test at Old Trafford?
Next Article
"The New England Patriots had a role in my decision to stay in the AFC": Peyton Manning reveals surprising detail about his decision to join the Denver Broncos.
Latest Posts