“Josh Allen is the most like I was”: HOFer Brett Favre names the QB he thinks resembles him in the current generation

Brett Favre powered through NFL defenses for two decades. And after several years of retirement, Favre believes Josh Allen is the next gen’s, Brett Favre.

Brett Favre is one of the greatest QB to play the position. In his 20 year career, he was named a 3 time MVP, 3 All-Pro selections, 8 Pro Bowls, and leading the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl. And perhaps his greatest differentiator was his legs and his strength, similar to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

i could watch Brett Favre highlights every day and never get bored pic.twitter.com/6jiKD49uMF — dyl (@dillyz_) October 10, 2019

Allen and the Bills took a huge step forward last season when they reached the AFC championship game and were oh-so-close to making the Super Bowl. However, they couldn’t get past the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and had to look ahead to the 2021-22 NFL season.

Brett Favre believes Josh Allen is the most like him

The NFL has taken a more pass-based offense curve in today’s generation. And it seems like only Josh Allen reminds Brett Favre of himself.

“I would say Josh Allen probably,” Favre told Trent Dilfer “A year ago at this time if we were having this conversation I would have said (Patrick) Mahomes or Baker Mayfield. Now it’s Josh Allen. The more I’ve gotten a chance to watch him, he’s trying to run over people. He’s just basically doing whatever.”

“He’s raw, but he’s a winner. I’m sure (Brian) Daboll, his offensive coordinator—who was my quarterback coach for the Jets—is like, ‘Quit being Favre!’ If you want to play 20 years you need to stop trying to run over people. In year three, four, five, six it’s kind of hard to.”

Favre said there’s only one noticeable difference.

“If there’s any difference he’s a little more polished. A little more… Josh is kind of like, of all the quarterbacks out there, he’s kind of like the closest to old school… He’s just winning games. Whatever that calls for, that’s what he’s able to do so definitely he and I are closest in comparison.”

“That’s why he’s in the MVP conversation.” @BuffaloBills QB @joshallenqb leaped all the way into the Top 10 on the #NFLTop100 📈 pic.twitter.com/7ReTxJCVsz — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 30, 2021

Also Read: “I only threw a football to my wife, Eli Manning and Archie Manning”: How Peyton Manning guarded the secret of his severe neck injury in 2011