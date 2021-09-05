“I only threw a football to my wife, Eli Manning and Archie Manning”: How Peyton Manning guarded the secret of his severe neck injury in 2011

Peyton Manning led the Denver Broncos to 2 Super Bowls, and 1 Super Bowl ring. But what is commendable is that he did all this with a severe neck injury.

Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific careers in NFL history. His accumulated list of accolades is lengthy but includes items like 5x MVP, 7x first-team All-Pro, and 14x Pro-Bowler.

Peyton Manning is one of 10 QBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team! 🏆 2x Super Bowl Champion

🏆 5x NFL MVP (’03, ’04, ’08, ’09, ’13)

🏆 7x First-Team All-Pro, 14x Pro Bowler

🏆 Set single-season NFL records for pass yards (5,477), pass TD (55) in 2013 pic.twitter.com/KXFZK6Huas — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2019

After 13 (mostly) spectacular seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury. And then left the franchise the next year and played four more seasons with the Broncos, winning a second Super Bowl in 2015.

Peyton Manning opened up his neck injury

In 2011, Peyton Manning got surgery on his neck to repair a herniated disc. He quickly re-herniated the disc and had a second surgery. His arm strength after that second surgery still didn’t allow him to throw like an NFL quarterback.

Peyton Manning’s neck injury was even more serious than most believe. He joined Bob Costas on his HBO Show.

“People may not realize just how serious your neck injury was and all the nerve damage,’ Costas prefaced his question. “And what it took, A, surgically to put you back together and B, all the rehab. Was it more serious than people realized?”

“Yeah. I mean, it’s one of those things that you don’t want to give live updates as to ‘this is how weak my arm is.” Peyton Manning answered. These are the weight that I’m lifting now.’ I was very sensitive to who could see me. I really only threw the football during that time, Bob, with about three people. With my wife — I let her see me throw — Eli and my dad. And that was it because I didn’t want anyone else to see me and to see the reaction on their faces.

