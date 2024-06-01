Josh Allen Makes a Special Request to Michael Jordan After Starring in a Commercial Narrated by the NBA GOAT

Bills QB Josh Allen has come a long way since his rookie days in Buffalo. Aside from his on-field prowess, which included guiding his team to the playoffs five consecutive times, the star QB has also been making moves off the field. Notably, he recently became part of a collaboration with Gatorade for the ‘Is It In You?’ campaign, narrated by none other than Michael Jordan. However, Allen still has some things to cross off his bucket list with the NBA legend.

An interview with GQ Sports allowed Josh Allen to share his experience about working with the basketball icon during the Gatorade campaign. “Iconic” and “cool” are the two things Allen repeated quite a few times while conveying his excitement.

“So iconic! It’s so cool to be a part of. Having MJ in it is pretty dang cool,” Allen said. “But like you’re saying, you remember the slow motion, the colored sweat beading down, it’s so frickin’ cool. It’s still surreal to me. I got a little sneak peek. It’s very sentimental to me.”

The NFL star also revealed that he and Jordan had apparently planned to play a round of golf together; however, that opportunity never materialized. Allen, although, was quite enthusiastic about making this happen in the future, despite never meeting Jordan face to face and only talking to him through intermediaries.

“I have not met him personally. We’ve talked through other people. We were trying to get a golf round together. Hopefully in the future we can make that happen,” Allen shared.

The respect and admiration Allen holds for Jordan are immense, and it was quite visible throughout the entire interview.

Josh Allen Had the Opportunity of His Life With the ‘Is It in You’ Campaign

The two-time Pro Bowler QB felt an immense sense of pride being part of the legendary Gatorade campaign, especially since it was narrated by Michael Jordan.

Allen expressed his admiration for the five-time NBA MVP, noting how much he respects the basketball legend for his achievements and ongoing influence in sports. So, when asked if his ego got a boost when he learned about Jordan’s narration of the Gatorade campaign, Allen spoke candidly.

“I’ve got so much respect for him, what he’s done, and what he continues to do. It’s pretty spectacular what he’s been able to do through the avenue of sports,” Allen said. “He’s such an icon, and a great role model for young people. I think he’s the greatest basketball player to ever play.”

Arguably, Michael Jordan’s involvement elevated the entire experience for him, but his collaboration with Gatorade holds significant personal value as well. From his childhood, Gatorade has been a staple in his life. During the interview, Josh Allen fondly recalled:

“Gatorade was the only thing I drank [as a kid]. Lemon-lime, baby. I’m a lemon-lime guy.”

Josh Allen features in the new Gatorade advert, which revives the iconic slogan ‘Is It In You?’⚡️#BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/REysCoj85o — Bills Mafia (@BillsMafia_App) May 29, 2024

Athletes like Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, and Jayson Tatum were also a part of the campaign. Surely, in the future, we will see more of Josh Allen taking on such ventures. It will also be interesting to see if he gets to tee it off with Michael Jordan on the green before the NFL season kicks off.