Josh Allen Neck Injury: Chaos Ensues on X After Fans Hear Commentator Announce Bills QB’s Mid-Game Exit

Josh Allen even threw a TD after his supposed neck injury!

Of course, some scripted NFL conspiracy theorists joined the chaos to give their two cents:

However, this seems to be a tiny blip in communication, as Allen finished the game, albeit in a loss. The Bills fell 24-27 against the Chiefs on Sunday in a thrilling matchup, where Allen put up quite the fight. The game had fans on the edge of their seat and nearly had them fall over when the faulty announcement happened. It was actually someone from the Chiefs’ camp who exited due to a neck injury.

Josh Allen “Spy” Ruled Out with Neck Injury

In a game where their defensive depth was tested from the outset, the Chiefs lost crucial players on the defensive side early on. Chiefs’ LB Willie Gay Jr. retired to the locker room after trying to give it a go despite an earlier neck injury. Gay Jr was on the injury report on Friday, and questionable on Saturday.

He decided to give it a go anyway but had to exit early on. He was a big piece of the Chiefs’ defense strategy, tasked with spying on Josh Allen. It was perhaps the announcement of his exit that got muddled up and confused fans. Another piece of the puzzle is the fact that Josh Allen suffered some neck soreness earlier this month, which had fans worried about the QB.