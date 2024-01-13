Travis Kelce Reacts to Scented Candles Being Sold With His Name on It: “1000% They Just Made That Sh*t Up”

After winning his second Super Bowl last season, Travis Kelce has become a household name across the nation. His brand only saw more significant growth this year when he started dating Taylor Swift. The sale of his jersey, gears, mugs, and accessories saw a substantial rise, as it reflected his personal brand’s influence. So, is it so surprising that a product with the star TE’s name on it sold like crazy, despite having no connection with him?

During his recent banter session with brother Jason Kelce on their ‘New Heights’ podcast, the Chiefs star read a comment from a fan, which basically said that his obsession with the Kelce brothers’ show has probably gone too far, as he received a scented candle (Travis’ Version) on Christmas. He also added that the candle has a pleasant aroma.

The fan even posted a picture of the scented candle, which was labeled, “This candle smells like Travis Kelce.” Reacting to this, Jason inquired if his younger brother had collaborated on such a project. Surprisingly, Travis revealed, “I’ve never seen this group ever in my life,” followed by, “1000% they just made that sh*t up.”

Killa Trav was convinced that the candles would not even come close to smelling like him. But Jason felt the urge to know how fans felt that the younger Kelce smelled; therefore, he cheekily quipped, “I’m buying one right now!”

Travis Kelce Wants a Jason Kelce Scented Candle

In an attempt to counter his brother, Travis suggested, “Can we make one of Jason and see what he smells like?” He even proposed a ‘smell-off’. If this was Travis’ attempt to stall, well, it definitely worked, as Jason then went on to ask his brother, “What do you think people think I smell like?”

Jason himself had an answer ready, and it was ‘chicken grease’, but Travis waited a longer and responded, “Baby sh*t”. The Eagles center surprisingly concurred with his brother, but Travis immediately clarified that his nieces have nothing to do with the smell.

Travis had yet another suggestion of what his elder brother would smell like based on his looks, and it was ‘A wet boot’. During this banter session, Jason went on the web to look for a similar candle with his name on it, but he didn’t have any luck. He jokingly added that people would get ‘turned off’ if a candle’s scent was inspired by him.

The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ frontrunner might have sold himself short on the podcast, but the fans did not. Most fans felt that Jason would have an aroma of nature, warm hugs, and, surprisingly — Irish Spring.

One of these fans wrote, “I can’t explain why but I think Jason would smell like fresh pine or a woodsy forest ”

Another chimed in, and stated, “Jason smells like a nice campfire with smores. Trav smells like a clean, fresh set of sheets on the clothesline with a twist of mandarin orange……”

This fan also had a similar thought: “Jason candle smells like mahogany teakwood for sure”

Another fan expressed, “Jason Kelce: Irish spring soap and leather flip flop”

This fan felt: “Jason smells like gummi worms, warm hugs and lost jeans”

Lastly, this fan quipped, “Jason’s would be a jar of mayonnaise.”

It can be said for sure that both the Kelce brothers smell delightful. However, it would still be very interesting to see the duo engage in a ‘smell-off’. Would you be interested in a scented candle that is crafted and inspired by either of the Kelces?