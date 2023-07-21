After Being Fined $60,000,000 by NFL, Washington’s Ex-Owner Dan Snyder Draws More Flak as New Tales of Mismanagement Emerge

Dan Snyder has officially served his last day as Commanders owner, and as he leaves, the NFL hands him a goodbye gift in the form of a serious $60,000,000 fine. His atrocious mismanagement of the Commanders has finally been punished, yet the list of allegations continues to pile up. Moments after the major announcement, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden went public, revealing more eye-opening details about what went down in Washington.

NFL has set an example of the consequences one bears for getting involved in such serious offenses by punishing Dan. Amidst all this, Jay Gruden has revealed more details about how things went wrong under Snyder in Washington. Jay Gruden coached the then-Washington Redskins from 2014 to 2019, but he didn’t have the best of experiences as a coach under Snyder’s ownership.

Jay Gruden Speaks Out on Dan Snyder’s Mismanagement

Gruden recently appeared on Kevin Sheehan’s podcast to talk at length about Snyder. During his six seasons as a Washington coach, Gruden put up a record of 35-49-1 (.418) even though he wasn’t in full control of recruitment. He revealed that Dan Snyder used to intervene with draft and free agency selections.

“He wasn’t experienced enough in the business to make those decisions.” Gruden said via USA Today. “He didn’t put in the work. For him to pick a player in the draft is asinine. He didn’t put the work in. He didn’t watch the players. He didn’t go to the meetings. He didn’t go to the scouts’ meetings.”

“It makes no sense when we and the scouts are doing all of the film work, and all of a sudden, he comes in and makes the pick,” Gruden added. He further elaborated that he doesn’t respect the guy who “doesn’t watch the film,” yet comes and tells everyone who to pick based on his personal bias. Looking at all this, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Dan’s exit is being celebrated by innumerable football enthusiasts.

Gruden Celebrates Snyder’s Exit From the Commanders

One of the first points made by coach Gruden at the podcast is that it is in fact a happy moment for everyone that Snyder is finally off the Washington ownership. He even added that “it is going to be a very beneficial move for all of the fans and for the organization moving forward.”

The NFL has finally approved Commanders $6.05 Billion sale to the new ownership group led by Josh Harris. In this deal, Snyder will be walking away with $5.25 Billion as profit. He bought the franchise for $800 million in 1999. With him gone, the franchise is heading toward a new era that every fan is excited about and Twitter has not stopped buzzing about it ever since.