Aaron Rodgers Says He Can Imitate Tom Brady’s Retirement Age: “Can Play 2, 3, 4 More Years”

Aaron Rodgers changed the course of his NFL journey when he moved to the Big Apple from Green Bay after a 17-year-long stint. But did he get the start that he hoped for with the Jets? Unfortunately, the four-time MVP suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in the first game of the season. He has been on the road to quick recovery since then, even flirting with the idea of coming back early; however, he eventually gave up that idea after the Jets failed to make the playoffs.

Fans are now concerned that, due to Aaron Rodgers recovering from an ACL injury at the age of 40, there’s a chance they might not see him on the gridiron after 2024. However, the Super Bowl holds a different view, as he revealed on Eddie Bravo’s “Look Into It Podcast” that he can still play for 3-4 more years. Aaron asserted that he is making strides in his recovery and meticulously monitoring everything he puts into his body. He also acknowledged that ‘luck’ will play a significant role in determining his future in the league.

Rodgers opted for a unique surgery known as the “speed bridge” procedure to aid in the process of his rehabilitation and faster recovery. Aside from the procedure, he emphasized the importance of his diet. As it turns out, Rodgers strictly relies on bone broth, which contains ample nutrients and collagen. He is also avoiding anti-inflammatory foods, such as red meat, fast food, and sugar, as per the Bleacher Report.

A-Rod will be hoping to emulate Tom Brady, who not only played until the age of 46 but also became the oldest player to win a Super Bowl, all thanks to his strict diet and rigid workout routine. Brady pushed the age barriers by keeping a diet, that included drinking half of one’s body weight in ounces of water and lots of fruits and vegetables. He followed the 80/20 method, consuming a lot of alkaline food to reduce inflammation.

Even if Rodgers returns to the field fully fit next season, he could need a great deal of support cast around him, as the Jets significantly struggled on the offensive front last season. They will look to bolster their roster through the upcoming draft and free agency.

Possible Offensive Weapons for Aaron Rodgers

The Jets’ hopes to break the playoff drought evaporated when Rodgers went down with an injury. With him on the sidelines, the franchise struggled offensively and all the blame was placed on Zach Wilson, OC Nathaniel Hackett, and head man Robert Saleh. While play-calling and Wilson’s performance left a lot to be desired, even a great QB like Aaron would have struggled to perform behind that offensive line and lack of offensive weapons.

The Jets concluded the 2023 season with one of the weakest offensive lines last year, which ranked 30th. They currently have $20,705,353 in cap space and the one position they would like to target in the Draft and free agency is Offensive Tackle. Alijah Vera-Tucker, their RG, played as Right Tackle and excelled in the position before suffering a season-ending injury, once again. Mekhi Becton their starting RT, played the season at Left Tackle.

The 4-time NFL MVP’s former teammate David Bakhtiari surely seems like an interesting choice as the Packers man can play at both left and right tackle. The Green Gang holds the 10th overall pick in the draft, and as per predictions by NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah, they can potentially acquire Oregon State RT Taliese Fuaga. Moreover, in the free agency, they can target veteran Cowboys LT Tyron Smith if they don’t bring Becton back.

The Green Gang also has a depleted receiving corps. Garrett Wilson had a 1000-yard season and carried the offense. They could bring in veteran wideout and one of Rodgers’ old pals, Davante Adams.

Besides Adams, Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown, Tyler Boyd, Gabe Davis, and Odell Beckham Jr., are some of the names potentially available in free agency. Moreover, the Broncos are clearing house and could be open to trade both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

The Jets will also look for tight ends, even though Tyler Conklin proved to be dependable, amassing 621 yards on 61 receptions during a solid season. However, he couldn’t score a Touchdown and wasn’t very effective when it came to blocking. Some of the potential free agents for the Tight End position are Gerald Everett, Noah Fant, Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Dalton Schultz, and Adam Trautman.

The 2024 season is poised to be a make-or-break moment for the Jets and their $112.5 million quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Despite his desire to play for an additional 3-4 years, there is a looming concern that his body may not permit such longevity. The Jets are doing everything possible to get the best out of the former Packers signal-caller, in hopes of securing a playoff berth for the first time in thirteen seasons.