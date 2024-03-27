“They Could Get Stuck Very Easily”: LA Chargers and Jim Harbaugh’s Assumed Plan Might Backfire if Giants and Vikings Move Fast

There’s a lot of ‘could’ and ‘would’ in the air ahead of the 2024 draft. We are presumably witnessing one of these scenarios with Jim Harbaugh and his Chargers. Colin Cowherd delved into this topic on his podcast recently alongside his co-host, John Middlekauff. He began by shedding light on the fact that Harbaugh has consistently lauded his former QB from Michigan, JJ McCarthy, in the last few weeks. There’s not a shred of doubt about the duo’s history, but according to Colin, football enthusiasts might not be looking at this from the right angle.

Advertisement

Colin believes that Jim Harbaugh is raving about McCarthy, who is poised to be picked at the lowest at four or five because the new head man of the Chargers wants to drive up the star prospect’s draft stock. Harbaugh’s club currently holds the Pick 5 and the Vikings are speculated to move up the board to acquire it. If they decide to go for McCarthy, who could very well be the no. 5 pick this year, the Kevin O’Connell-led team would have to give up both of their first-round picks (11th and 23rd overall).

With these first-round picks and a few potential ones for the 2025 draft, the Chargers would be set and solidify the roster on both sides of the ball. That’s the gist, which Jason Mcintyre initially brought up, and Colin concurs. His co-host, John Middlekauff, however, feels that it’s not going to be this easy for the Chargers.

Advertisement

Middlekauff noted that both the Patriots and the Cardinals have already made it clear about trading down from their current slots (3rd and 4th) if they are presented with a good enough opportunity. If the Vikings are able to sway any of these teams or even the Giants (6th pick), the Chargers will be stuck with their current draft slot. Considering they already have a franchise QB, no club would go for a lineman, which they need, with such a high pick.

“Monti Ossenfort, the Arizona Cardinals GM, said, ‘we have flashing light — open for business’. Jerod Meyo said within the 34 hours, ‘We’re open for business too’,” Middlekauff said. “If teams trade up before the Chargers — it takes two to tango. What if quarterbacks and teams trade either the Patriots take a guy or trade back and the Giants and the Vikings take three and four. What happens to the Chargers if they get stuck there?“

Middlekauff also made it known that he could not fathom Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, who moved to LA from Baltimore, would settle for a wide receiver with their high pick.

LA Chargers Pick Number 5 Predictions

Since the Chargers already have a left tackle in Rashawn Slater — Colin and Middlekauff feel that the club would likely go for a left tackle in this draft. The latter also mentioned that the team couldn’t go wrong with a defensive tackle. Subsequently, Colin noted that the Bolts would go miles with Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State, considering that the team had finalized a trade with the Vikes. The 2023 All-American would be a superb pick at 11. For the other first-round pick that the Vikings own, the Chargers could opt to look for a Defensive Lineman from Texas or any other big program.

For reference, Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat are both hailing from Texas, and are poised to be the first ones to be picked in 2024. Jer’Zhan Newton out of Illinois is another standout prospect. Middlekauff then brought up Marvin Harrison Jr. into the mix, whom Jim Harbaugh has seen close and could potentially go for in the draft, but at the same time, the 3&Out host felt that it’s highly unlikely for it to materialize.

Advertisement

All in all, it’s safe to say that we are in for a show. While there are more than enough uncertainties, just like any year, it’s also worth considering that a first round No. 5 pick isn’t something you get stuck with. The Chargers could also go miles with a good receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. But who knows? Maybe they will go on to pick JJ McCarthy.