Josh Dobbs’ Early Vikings Success Prompted a 216% Increase In Science Buzz For NASA

Josh Dobbs found early success with the Minnesota Vikings after his electrifying performances in the first two games as the franchise’s starting QB. Following his two touchdown passes leading the Vikings to victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, Josh Dobbs earned the title of the coolest nerd.

After the win, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio congratulated Dobbs on his first game as Vikings in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This congratulatory tweet sparked a new wave of interest in science among fans. The research center in a playful way associated Dobbs’ success with space terms like “rock(et)” and “Passtronaut” while posting an image of him wearing an astronaut uniform. They wrote,

Congratulations @josh dobbs1 on yesterday’s big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the “Passtronaut.” If the suit fits, wear it.”

The post was a hit for NASA’s Glenn Research Center, driving a huge rise in social media traction. It got over 3 million views, and the number of followers went up by 216% from the previous week. In 2022, the center mentioned that they typically received an average of 176 engagements per post.

Josh Dobbs Pioneering the Cool Factor Among Engineers

Scott Colloredo, the director of engineering at NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center, expressed his reaction to the Vikings QB. He thinks that Josh, being both an aerospace engineer and an NFL quarterback, has made engineering more appealing by stating, “Nerds are cool.”

Josh Dobbs mentioned in a recent interview that he developed a love for both, sports and aviation while growing up. He expressed his fondness for math and science, which built his interest in aerospace from a young age. Choosing aerospace engineering fulfilled his desire to excel in something he enjoyed.

When not on the football field, Dobbs focuses on introducing children to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through his foundation, the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation. The Vikings quarterback expressed his future aspiration of obtaining a pilot’s license and further diving deep into the field of engineering. He highlighted the immense opportunities present in space exploration, emphasizing his deep interest in the field of aerospace engineering.