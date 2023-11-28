HomeSearch

Josh Dobbs’ Early Vikings Success Prompted a 216% Increase In Science Buzz For NASA

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 28, 2023

Josh Dobbs Once Rightfully Embarrassed His Father Infront of a Police Officer; "Dad, You Were Doing 55"

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs relaxes for a moment ahead of the 2023 Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Akron Civic Theatre. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Josh Dobbs found early success with the Minnesota Vikings after his electrifying performances in the first two games as the franchise’s starting QB. Following his two touchdown passes leading the Vikings to victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, Josh Dobbs earned the title of the coolest nerd.

After the win, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Ohio congratulated Dobbs on his first game as Vikings in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This congratulatory tweet sparked a new wave of interest in science among fans. The research center in a playful way associated Dobbs’ success with space terms like “rock(et)” and “Passtronaut” while posting an image of him wearing an astronaut uniform. They wrote,

Congratulations @josh dobbs1 on yesterday’s big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the “Passtronaut.” If the suit fits, wear it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASAglenn/status/1721576942590132472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The post was a hit for NASA’s Glenn Research Center, driving a huge rise in social media traction. It got over 3 million views, and the number of followers went up by 216% from the previous week. In 2022, the center mentioned that they typically received an average of 176 engagements per post.

Josh Dobbs Pioneering the Cool Factor Among Engineers

Scott Colloredo, the director of engineering at NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center, expressed his reaction to the Vikings QB. He thinks that Josh, being both an aerospace engineer and an NFL quarterback, has made engineering more appealing by stating, “Nerds are cool.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0KSvgdRUcS/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Josh Dobbs mentioned in a recent interview that he developed a love for both, sports and aviation while growing up. He expressed his fondness for math and science, which built his interest in aerospace from a young age. Choosing aerospace engineering fulfilled his desire to excel in something he enjoyed.

When not on the football field, Dobbs focuses on introducing children to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through his foundation, the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation. The Vikings quarterback expressed his future aspiration of obtaining a pilot’s license and further diving deep into the field of engineering. He highlighted the immense opportunities present in space exploration, emphasizing his deep interest in the field of aerospace engineering.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava