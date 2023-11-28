Josh Dobbs Hype Train Forced to Hit the Brakes After Unexpected Loss Against the Bears; “Linsanity Run is Over”

Dobbs had been enjoying a successful run as the Vikings’ QB, ever since Kirk Cousins was sidelined due to a season-ending Achilles injury. However, this second straight loss in the final minutes, and a 6-6 record going into the bye week, has gotten the newbie fall in favor with the fans.

The QB threw for just 185 yards as the Minnesota Vikings fell to the Chicago Bears 12-10. In addition to the loss to the Broncos last week and the number of interceptions thrown, it was not a good look. Safe to say fans were not impressed with this outing, as the tide seems to be turning against Dobbs. A post used the very image that was earlier used to applaud Dobbs for his diverse and impressive career portfolio, to mock Dobbs for his interceptions-riddled performance:

Some fans challenged the hype that Dobbs had garnered after his successful run as a starter, despite being new to the team:

Another fan memefied the situation, indicating that Dobbs will not be allowed in the VIkings’ facility after this terrible outing on home ground:

The 28-year-old has now struggled in two back-to-back games, after a promising start to his Minnesota career. The NASA engineer showed promise as he dominated in his first two games with the team, while still getting acclimated following a midseason trade.

The Road Ahead for Minnesota

Going into the bye week, Minnesota will be hoping for a resurgence and for Josh Dobbs to return to his earlier form. While he was nothing short of sensational during his initial games with the Vikings, his performance against the Broncos and the Bears has dampened the atmosphere at U.S. Bank.

Minnesota’s playoff hopes have taken a hit after the game as the team fell to .500 on the year. The team will need to recalibrate in the bye week to figure out the holes in their offense or they are sure to have a difficult road to the postseason. The teams they are going to face next are going to be much stronger than the Bears, making it crucial for Dobbs and team to recapture their earlier glory.