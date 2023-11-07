NFL Fans Left Stunned Upon Learning Josh Dobbs Is a Qualified Rocket Scientist Who Has Worked With NASA In Offseasons

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs relaxes for a moment ahead of the 2023 Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Akron Civic Theatre. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Josh Dobbs has emerged as a new favorite for many fans since his electrifying performance against the Falcons. Recently, his image as a ‘rocket scientist’ and his past association with NASA created a lot of interest in the quarterback after his debut game. The Vikings quarterback’s history stunned the fans, as they uncovered the highly touted prospect’s role as an actual rocket scientist who worked with NASA.

Advertisement

Josh Dobbs was drafted in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers and transitioned to the Minnesota Vikings QB in October of this year. However, his love for science and space continued even as he moved on from being an aerospace engineering major at the University of Tennessee.

For someone who didn’t find the time to get acquainted with his new team, Dobbs found Brandon Powell with 22 seconds remaining against the Falcons. Minnesota Vikings (5-4) emerged victorious against the Arizona Cardinals as the brand-new quarterback made two touchdown passes to the Vikings WR.

Advertisement

NASA and NFL, both congratulated the quarterback for his successful game. This is of importance especially as he emerged as an asset in such a short period at a time when the Vikings needed him the most.

‘Rocket Scientist’ Josh Dobbs Receives Shoutout From NASA After Vikings Debut

The football leagues’ culture and widespread fandom have a way of appreciating those who transcend expectations. Joshua Dobbs is a ‘passtronaut’ who received his due recognition from the NFL via an Instagram post.

‘The passtronaut is a man of many talents,” wrote NFL captioning Dobbs’ picture in a space suit.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzURSZhvWfp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans swooped into the comment section with their utmost admiration for Dobbs.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1721922085281517871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, what also caught the fans’ eyes was the creativity of his name ‘Passtronaut’, originally given by NASA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1721922820207497588?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unending praises towards Josh consisted of wishes coming from NASA’s side in a post made via X, which read,

“Congratulations @josh_dobbs1 on yesterday’s big win! Looks like you rock(et) on and off the field. We heard you’ve even got a new nickname, the “Passtronaut.” If the suit fits, wear it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASAglenn/status/1721576942590132472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Joshua Dobbs indeed is a man of many talents. His time at NASA comprised daily engineering tasks at Kennedy Space Center. Beginning his journey from the instrumentation department, Dobbs transitioned to experiences on launch pads, launch cove center, and a myriad of other related engineering tasks. He is also the founder of ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation which promotes the youth through empowerment.

Joshua Dobbs’ journey in the NFL is beginning to be recognized for his pivotal role in the Minnesota Vikings victory. However, what inspires more is the multitude of talents that the 28-year QB exhibits. Additionally, he is an emerging star whose journey as a sportsperson has nourished the fans’ outlooks for decades to come.