Josh Dobbs Family & Background: All You Need to Know About Vikings’ Star QB

Josh Dobbs scripted history this year as he became the only quarterback in NFL history to ever have three consecutive touchdown games for three different teams in a single calendar year. Dobbs was drafted in 2017 by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 135th overall pick. Currently, he plays for the Minnesota Vikings, who lost their QB Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles tear.

Advertisement

Josh Dobbs was born in Alpharetta, Georgia, and spent his formative years in the city. Stephanie and Robert Dobbs are his parents, with his mother having concluded her career as a region manager in corporate human resources at United Parcel Service (UPS). His father holds the position of senior vice president at Wells Fargo. Dobbs played for Tennesse during college, where he also got his aerospace engineering degree.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1726411439823372363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Dobbs began participating in organized football leagues when he was five years old. He went to Wesleyan School and, subsequently, Alpharetta High School. Under Dobbs’ leadership, Tennessee achieved two consecutive 9-4 seasons, marking a significant achievement for the team. His tenure as the quarterback contributed to the highest number of wins in a two-year span for the university since 2006–2007, totaling 18 victories.

Josh has always been open about how supportive his parents are, and how they’ve been his constants throughout his football journey. From driving him to football games as a kid to still supporting him from the sidelines, his parents have played a huge role in shaping his career.

Josh Dobbs Journey With an Autoimmune Disease

Dobbs has alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease causing hair loss, which first developed when he was transitioning from elementary to junior high school. He has never allowed the disease to become a hurdle in his massively encouraging and successful career and he keeps extending support to youngsters who also suffer from the same.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jasrifootball/status/1724986785275511081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This disease is not very severe, but it can cause aggressive hair loss if the symptoms start early in childhood, which is precisely what happened to Joshua Dobbs during third grade. Dobbs recently surprised a young fan with alopecia with a heartwarming gift. The QB presented the kid, who’s a massive Joshua Dobbs fan, with a signed Vikings jersey. Seven-year-old Gregory Larioni III is a huge Dobbs fan because the two both have alopecia and got the surprise of a lifetime from his idol.