“The Legend Begins”: Josh Dobbs’ Sideline Video, Practicing With Vikings Center For First Time Makes Internet Go Bonkers

Josh Dobbs found himself in the spotlight when rookie starter Jaren Hall suffered a concussion during the first quarter. What followed next was nothing short of one of the most extraordinary narratives of the 2023 NFL season. With only 22 seconds left in the clock, the Vikings were able to regain the lead, no thanks to their replacement QB. The matchup was tightly contested, but what truly left fans in awe was witnessing Dobbs practice with the team for the first time on the sidelines.

The quarterback had been absent from any reps with the Vikings’ offense throughout the practice week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Falcons. He hadn’t even taken a snap from center Garrett Bradbury until they were ready to set foot on the field. A video of this emerged on X, showcasing Dobbs practicing with Bradbury for the first time, sparking intriguing reactions from fans.

Josh Dobbs Orchestrates Viking’s Victory In an Unfamiliar Territory

Acquired from the Arizona Cardinals just days before the game, Josh Dobbs had a unique challenge to overcome. He had not received a single rep with the Vikings’ offense during the practice week, nor had he thrown a practice pass to any receivers or taken a snap from the team’s center.

Dobbs even admitted not knowing most of their full names. Despite this rocky start, he led the Minnesota Vikings to a remarkable 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Dobbs shared some wisdom he had learned from Mike Tomlin, emphasizing that in this league, there is no room for excuses. Nevertheless, the fans didn’t shy away from showering him with love and praise after watching him practice on the sidelines. As one of the fans wrote,

Another fan chimed in, commenting,

A fan praised Dobbs’ professionalism, writing,

The former Tennessee QB shared his experience of joining the Vikings with a dose of humility. He acknowledged that while he knew many of their first names and nicknames, however, he wasn’t aware of their full names. As per CNN, Josh said,

“I knew a lot of first names, and I know a lot of nicknames, per se. But names, that’s … an assignment for this week.”

His admission reflects his commitment to fitting in and getting to know his new teammates, despite the challenges he faced in his whirlwind introduction to the team.

Dobbs’ Journey from an NFL Nomad to Viking’s Hero

Josh Dobbs’ journey in the league has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Drafted by the Steelers in 2017, he made his rookie appearance in five games. However, he found himself on the move, with stints in Jacksonville, a return to Pittsburgh, a brief stop in Detroit, and a tenure in Tennessee. This offseason, he initially signed with Cleveland, only to be traded to Arizona in August.

While with the Cardinals, he started all eight games this season, throwing for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns, and running for three scores. The Minnesota Vikings’ sudden need for a new quarterback came from Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending injury. He originally did not expect to play but found himself thrust into action when Jaren Hall suffered a concussion.

In a remarkable display of adaptability, Dobbs completed 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Despite some fumble mishaps, he orchestrated a thrilling 11-play, 75-yard drive in the closing minutes, securing a dramatic victory with a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell. Dobbs’ quick study and game-changing performance marked an unexpected turn of events for the Vikings.