Josh McDaniels’ Head Coaching Record: How Successful Has the ‘Now Fired’ Raiders Coach Been in the NFL?

The Las Vegas Raiders took a decisive step on Tuesday night, relieving head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Siegler of their duties. This move signifies the need for a comprehensive reset in light of the team’s recent struggles. Raiders owner Mark Davis’s statement highlighted the thoughtful deliberation behind this choice.

Hired in 2021 after a successful run with the New England Patriots, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler had high expectations. Despite their track record, they struggled to guide the Las Vegas Raiders to playoff success. With a combined record of 9-16 in 25 games, including a 3-5 start to this season, their tenure has now come to an end.

Josh McDaniels, known for offensive proficiency, saw the Raiders’ performance decline, ranking 30th in scoring and 31st in yards, a stark contrast to their 2022 rankings. His career outside of New England has raised questions about his coaching prowess independent of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Pro Football Talk NFL Analyst Mike Florio’s questioning also centered on Mark Davis’s initial choice to hire McDaniels, rather than the firing itself. As this puts the Raiders in the position of having to honor the financial commitment for the remaining four years.

Not the First Time Josh McDaniels Has Been Fired

Hired by the Broncos in 2009, the offensive coordinator initially showed promise with six consecutive wins. However, the team’s fortune reversed, finishing the season with a 2-8 record in the last 10 games, and the struggles continued in 2010. Josh McDaniels faced criticism for the perceived dismantling of Tim Tebow and Demaryius Thomas’ partnership, which had negative repercussions on the Broncos.

Additionally, a videotaping scandal, involving a video assistant taping the 49ers’ practice, marred McDaniels’ reputation. While McDaniels didn’t view the tape and it was promptly deleted, his failure to report the incident resulted in a $500,000 fine for both the Broncos and himself. These factors, combined with an 11-17 record and no playoff appearance, led to his dismissal, per Sporting News.

Amid the New England Patriots coaching and personnel upheaval, the question arises of whether Josh McDaniels could make a return to New England for a coaching role. With a coaching record of 20-33, Josh McDaniels’ NFL head coaching future appears uncertain. While opportunities may arise, it’s currently challenging to picture any franchise, including New England, entrusting him with the steering wheel.

The Patriots, with a struggling 2-6 season, face questions about Bill Belichick’s future, but McDaniels’ return to the team is no longer the clear and simple move it once was.