Why Did the Patriots Travel to Denver Just 19 Hours Before Kickoff, Not Giving Players Time to Acclimate?

One of the major narratives heading into the Patriots-Broncos AFC Championship Game has been how Denver’s backup Jarrett Stidham will perform in Bo Nix’s absence. Another subplot that has gone largely under the radar is how Mike Vrabel and his men will be walking into one of the NFL’s most unforgiving environments in Empower Field.

The stadium at Mile High sits 5,280 feet above sea level. In contrast, Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots spend the year practicing, is barely 300 feet above sea level. This is a decisive difference because the higher the altitude, the lower the oxygen, meaning quicker fatigue, heavier legs, and labored breathing, especially for teams not used to it.

Logic dictates that the best way to beat this challenge is to arrive early and acclimate to the conditions. Yet, New England has shocked quite a few by arriving late. Veteran NFL writer Ben Volin noted on X that the Patriots landed in Denver just 19 hours before kickoff. But why?

Volin says the visiting team is using a “get in, get out” approach. This seems counterintuitive at first glance, which is why fans immediately questioned why the Patriots would voluntarily shorten their adjustment window before the biggest game of the season.

But here’s the key detail most people miss: true altitude acclimatization doesn’t happen in a day or two. Physiological adaptation, in theory, takes weeks, not hours or days. So anything short of that doesn’t meaningfully increase red blood cell count or oxygen efficiency. Instead, short stays often come with irritating symptoms like headaches, dehydration, sleep disruption, and premature fatigue.

So if you can’t fully adapt, the next best option is limiting how long your body is exposed. That’s exactly the logic the Patriots seem to have followed.

By staying in Foxborough all week, the Patriots preserved their normal practice routine, sleep schedule, and recovery rhythms. This ensured no disrupted preparation or half-baked adjustment period, leaving players feeling worse instead of better.

Patriots land in Denver 19 hours before kickoff. Going for the “get in, get out” method of dealing with the altitude https://t.co/dcusoUxqtt — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 25, 2026

In simple words, arriving late reduces cumulative altitude stress while allowing players to empty the tank on game day before the effects fully settle in. This philosophy also aligns perfectly with what head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week, even if the optics now feel contrary.

“Physiologically, you have to be at altitude for longer than a day or two or three… It takes time to do that. So, we’ll do what we’ve always done. We’ll travel, be in condition and be ready to play,” the Pats HC said, adding, “No tricks… Just play well.”

While some fans assumed Vrabel’s comments hinted at an earlier arrival, in reality, he was making the opposite point. Since real acclimatization wasn’t possible due to the playoff schedule, New England chose consistency with their routine rather than force an early travel.

Another potential second layer to this decision can be the weather. Denver is expected to be brutally cold, with kickoff temperatures around 17°F and a wind chill near -13°F.

Cold already taxes the body, and combining that with prolonged altitude exposure earlier in the week could have compounded fatigue. So by arriving late, the Patriots have the chance to limit how long players have to endure both elements simultaneously.