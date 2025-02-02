“Why Is There No Postseason Offensive Linemen Award?”: Jason Kelce Poses Serious Question to Roger Goodell on His Show

Every postseason at the NFL honors, star quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers have a shot at the biggest trophies — the MVP and OPOY. But offensive linemen, often the unsung heroes, don’t receive the same recognition.

The truth is, without the O-line, no quarterback could make throws to receivers, and no running back could break away for a touchdown without being labeled on the turf by defenders. So, in a bid to give them recognition, Jason Kelce, a former center himself, raised the question with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about introducing an award for the men up front.

“Everyone wants to know why there is no post-season offensive lineman award,” Kelce asked Rodger Goodell on an episode of his show, They Call It Late Night. The question certainly got the commissioner thinking. “Mmm, it’s a good one,” he said, nodding slowly, as if he were already considering it.

Andrew Whitworth, who appeared on the show as a guest and is a former offensive lineman himself, had a few suggestions for the award name right away after Goodell asked him.

“The only thing they keep stats on us is stats and penalties. Nothing positives… I thought of some names. I was thinking: Gridiron Guardian award, maybe like a Protector Award. We’ve always talked in the NFL about shield and protecting the image of the shield, so our greatest protectors in the game are offensive linemen. So, why not call it the Shield?… The Shield Award.”

At 40, Whitworth became the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl with the Rams against the Bengals, playing exceptionally well at left tackle. His protection was key in Matthew Stafford and company’s regular-season run as well, but it seems all he could secure for himself was a ring for his individual impact. So, it makes sense if he spent a bit of time thinking about what that award name could be — one that he would have been a top contender for.

The Commissioner smiled throughout when Whitworth came up with a few names, even saying “I like that” to the idea of the award being named “The Shield.” He added, “We will take that one forward.”

However, Goodell also clarified that it would be “hard” to include that award for this year’s NFL Honors. It’s actually understandable because, leading up to the postseason, sports writers and those eligible for votes have already cast theirs for the awards. By this time in 2025, we’ve already passed that mark.

That said, he was quite interested in knowing who Whitworth would pick for this year. For the former Rams tackle, it was two NFC players: the Lions’ Penei Sewell and the Eagles’ Lane Johnson. He ultimately chose Johnson as his finalist, stating that the way he has been playing this season is nothing short of exceptional.

Whitworth is spot on, as the Eagles’ Johnson has been standing out week in and week out, even in the postseason, boasting impressive stats in pass protection. He already secured a Super Bowl ring against the Patriots in 2017, and next Sunday, Johnson will get his shot at a second against the Chiefs.