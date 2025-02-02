mobile app bar

“Why Is There No Postseason Offensive Linemen Award?”: Jason Kelce Poses Serious Question to Roger Goodell on His Show

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jason Kelce and Roger Goodell

Jason Kelce (left) and Roger Goodell (right); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Every postseason at the NFL honors, star quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers have a shot at the biggest trophies — the MVP and OPOY. But offensive linemen, often the unsung heroes, don’t receive the same recognition.

The truth is, without the O-line, no quarterback could make throws to receivers, and no running back could break away for a touchdown without being labeled on the turf by defenders. So, in a bid to give them recognition, Jason Kelce, a former center himself, raised the question with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about introducing an award for the men up front.

“Everyone wants to know why there is no post-season offensive lineman award,” Kelce asked Rodger Goodell on an episode of his show, They Call It Late Night. The question certainly got the commissioner thinking. “Mmm, it’s a good one,” he said, nodding slowly, as if he were already considering it.

Andrew Whitworth, who appeared on the show as a guest and is a former offensive lineman himself, had a few suggestions for the award name right away after Goodell asked him.

“The only thing they keep stats on us is stats and penalties. Nothing positives… I thought of some names. I was thinking: Gridiron Guardian award, maybe like a Protector Award. We’ve always talked in the NFL about shield and protecting the image of the shield, so our greatest protectors in the game are offensive linemen. So, why not call it the Shield?… The Shield Award.”

At 40, Whitworth became the oldest offensive lineman to win a Super Bowl with the Rams against the Bengals, playing exceptionally well at left tackle. His protection was key in Matthew Stafford and company’s regular-season run as well, but it seems all he could secure for himself was a ring for his individual impact. So, it makes sense if he spent a bit of time thinking about what that award name could be — one that he would have been a top contender for.

The Commissioner smiled throughout when Whitworth came up with a few names, even saying “I like that” to the idea of the award being named “The Shield.” He added, “We will take that one forward.”

However, Goodell also clarified that it would be “hard” to include that award for this year’s NFL Honors. It’s actually understandable because, leading up to the postseason, sports writers and those eligible for votes have already cast theirs for the awards. By this time in 2025, we’ve already passed that mark.

That said, he was quite interested in knowing who Whitworth would pick for this year. For the former Rams tackle, it was two NFC players: the Lions’ Penei Sewell and the Eagles’ Lane Johnson. He ultimately chose Johnson as his finalist, stating that the way he has been playing this season is nothing short of exceptional.

Whitworth is spot on, as the Eagles’ Johnson has been standing out week in and week out, even in the postseason, boasting impressive stats in pass protection. He already secured a Super Bowl ring against the Patriots in 2017, and next Sunday, Johnson will get his shot at a second against the Chiefs.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in The Last of Us Part II. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these