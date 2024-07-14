Tyreek Hill Snubs Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in His List of Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks

Tyreek Hill’s recent top 5 quarterback list stirred up quite a storm in the NFL. Unlike most analysts who base their rankings on careful consideration, Hill seems to have had a different agenda: was getting under fans’ skin.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s list raised eyebrows by including Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Baker Mayfield, in that order.

Amongst many prominent players missing were names like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers, and it left many fans scratching their heads. Hill later addressed the uproar on ESPN’s “NFL Live,’ revealing his true intentions. He said with a grin,

“People got to understand who I am as a person. I’m a troll. If you go to my Twitter bio, it says, ‘I enjoy starting stuff then leaving.’ So, I started a whole uproar and I left.”

The speedy receiver acknowledged that Burrow, Allen, and Rodgers are indeed top-tier quarterbacks. However, his goal was simply to ruffle some feathers. Hill particularly expected Buffalo fans to react strongly to Josh Allen not being on the list, which they did, reminding him of Allen’s Week 18 performance that clinched the division title.

While Hill stood firm on his top two picks, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa, he admitted the 3-5 spots were chosen to provoke reactions. The comical part came when he was asked about speed rankings among his teammates, Tyreek Hill had a quick and straightforward response, no messing around there.

Hill’s Confidence in His Speed is as Unwavering as Ever

When asked on NFL Live about who would win a 40-yard dash among the Miami Dolphins, the Cheetah didn’t hesitate for a second. He just declared there and then, “It would be me of course.”

This comes as no surprise from a player who’s been vocal about taking on the fastest track and field athletes. Hill didn’t stop there, he boldly stated,

“It doesn’t matter how old I am or how much I weigh. I would be the guy to beat every single one of those guys. De’Von Achane, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, Jaylen Wright, Jalen Ramsey, Jaelen Philips. You bring the whole list of Jaylens in the NFL. I’mma beat them.”

The Dolphins wide receiver stood his ground even when pressed about Raheem Mostert’s impressive speed. He simply invited the host to check the dash timings herself, showing the kind of confidence that’s become his trademark.

While we may never see this hypothetical race play out, Hill’s confident self-belief is setting the right tone for the Dolphins. More like, some positive vibes for Miami fans heading into the 2024-25 season.