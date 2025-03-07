mobile app bar

Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski Believe Travis Kelce’s Shenanigans in College Affected His Draft Stock

Suresh Menon
Published

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

Julian Edelman [Left], Rob Gronkowski [Center], Travis Kelce [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many third-round picks in NFL history who have gone on to have the career that Travis Kelce has had. The Chiefs TE is already a three-time Super Bowl champion and a sure-shot Hall of Famer, as well as having a spot in many fans’ greatest TE lists. So how did a player of his caliber slip to the third round in the 2013 NFL Draft?

As per Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, the Chiefs TE should never have been a third-rounder in the first place. In the former Patriots stars’ eyes, it wasn’t Kelce’s skills that held him back, instead, it was his failed drug test in Cincinnati.

For those unaware, Travis Kelce tested positive for cannabis in his early Bearcats days, leading him to be on the university’s suspended list. Back then, the Chiefs TE was a shadow of his current self. Not only was the younger Kelce a party animal, but he was also an aspiring quarterback.

Luckily for him, his elder brother, Jason Kelce, intervened and convinced all the coaches in Cincinnati, leading to Travis being reinstated. This had its repercussions, though.

For starters, his return from suspension saw him at the bottom of the playmaker’s pecking order at his university. This led to the Chiefs star switching to the TE position—a move that proved to be a blessing in disguise.

Regardless, the damage was done. Kelce not only had seen his reputation hit with the drug test failure, but he also switched to a completely new position relatively later in his career—key reasons why Edelman felt the Chiefs TE became a third-rounder.

“I think it’s because he went to Cincinnati, and what—he was a fifth-round draft pick? Or fourth-round draft? Third-round draft pick? He had troubles in college with the marijuana bulls**t, that’s why he dropped to the third, I think.”

The fact that the Chiefs TE hit rock bottom, adapted to a new role, and still came out on top proved how he was a different breed. Rob Gronkowski, on his part, said,

From nearly derailing his career in college to becoming one of the greatest tight ends of all time, Kelce’s journey is an unparalleled rise-to-glory saga. And if you ask Gronk and Edelman, it’s proof that sometimes, those who stumble the hardest are the ones who come back stronger.

