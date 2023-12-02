Deion Sanders Features in New Nike Ad Campaign With a Dramatic Speech on “Dreams”

Deion Sanders ended his debut season with the Colorado Buffaloes with a disappointing 4-8 record. Even as the speculations about his exit continued, Coach Prime held on to his promises to overhaul the Buffaloes. Consequently, there isn’t even a speck of doubt about the Buffs’ D1 coach being geared up for the next season. Ending the season on a positive note, Coach Prime appeared in a Nike campaign that resonates with his ‘dreams’.

Prime recently entered into a collaboration with the footwear brand Nike, delivering a thought inducing speech on ‘Dreams’. It’s no secret that Sanders’ prowess in delivering a pep talk is unmatchable. This campaign was no exception, as the Colorado Godfather gave an electrifying speech about how a ‘dream’ doesn’t happen overnight but during the day.

In his own words, although the dreamer never knows what he or she will find after reaching their milestone, their determination should never falter. He continued to bust the misconceptions around dreams, narrating his opinion, saying, “They (dreams) come to you in the daylight. You got to be awake. Because, baby, you gotta run the dreams down.”

“Chase that chase, chase is where we learned the most about ourselves. To take that extra step, that extra mile, that extra rep, ’cause you don’t never know how long it’s gonna take, or exactly what they look like when you can tell,” Sanders said. “The only thing you know is you can never stop. So, what’s your dream? Are you willing to do what it takes to make that dream a reality? Not while you’re sleeping, but every darn day when you wake up. Because if it does, good morning!”

The Colorado Buffaloes lost six games in a row, a streak that wrecked their hopes and dreams for the postseason. It only got worse after TE coach Tim Brewster resigned from the team. Moreover, two four-star recruits, QB Antwann Hill Jr. and WR Winston Watkins Jr. decommitted from the program. Surprisingly, all of this has failed to shake Coach Prime’s spirits.

Deion Sanders Receives a Prestigious Sportsperson Award

Prime might not have achieved the desired outcome with CU, but he has undeniably left a mark on the college sports landscape. Consequently, he was named the ‘SI Sportsperson of the Year’.

Sanders understands that the team was in hot water and that he could only hope for the best. However, he took the worst and continued to work on it, expecting better for the seasons to come. In his address on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football pregame show, Coach Prime said,

“This was a season of hope. But next year is a season of expectation.”

Deion Sanders has succeeded in bringing Pro Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp into his coaching lounge in an official capacity. Moreover, he also added that they are recruiting actively, especially as Antwann Hill and Winston Watkins Jr. decided to revoke their commitments. What is coming is certainly better than what is gone, for Deion Sanders is not the one to back down from the fight.