“Tom is Goofy”: Kenjon Barner Reflects on Tom Brady Rapping in the Patriots Locker Room

Tom Brady is the epitome of professionalism and was known for his disciplined old-school player persona when he was playing. However, there were moments when Brady let loose, showing his human side. Bucs RB Kenjon Barner revealed one of those moments, giving a glimpse into the former QB’s sillier side.

Barner, who played with TB12 for three seasons, one in New England and two in Tampa, revealed a goofy story about Tom on the ‘Welcome Back to Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel’ podcast. He revealed that he once saw the 7x Super Bowl winner rapping in the locker room, vibing to hip-hop music alongside Julian Edelman and Gronk.

“Watching him, Julian Edelman and Gronk. So they play hip-hop music all day, they play rap. So watching Tom Brady come through the locker room rapping, I’m looking like ‘the hell?’ like just being goofy like that. Those are my memories of Tom, of him just being human like Tom is goofy.”

Barner recalled another moment when being in the presence of the GOAT left him starstruck. The Pats were playing in Chicago and he found himself absorbing everything, taking it all in and just realizing he was playing alongside the likes of Brady.

He was trying to take a mental photograph of the moment. However, at that moment they were in a huddle and TB12 was relaying the play to the offense. Kenjon zoned out at that moment and missed the play but Brady was chill about it and just asked him to focus on playing.

He still remembers the first time he interacted with the GOAT, thinking that he would be arrogant and dismissive but that interaction turned out differently.

Barner’s first interaction with Tom Brady

During the same episode of the podcast, Kenjon revealed his first interaction with TB12. He expected Brady to be arrogant and cocky, but he found out that wasn’t the case. Tom was the first person who walked into the locker room and introduced himself to Barner. The moment amazed him because the GOAT needed no introductions but still chose to do it.

“But before I even won a Bowl with him, when I got to New England, first person in the locker room to walk up to me and introduce himself to me. I am sitting at my locker and he walks to me and says- “I’m Tom Brady. It’s nice to meet you.”

All the players that played with Brady have something great to say about him. Each story is different and better than the last. He left an impact on so many players and truly understood what it meant to be a leader.

TB12 is truly an undisputed GOAT both on and off the field. That’s the legacy every coming player should strive to achieve.