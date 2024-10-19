“Just Not Sold”: Cam Newton Picks Brock Purdy Over Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Chiefs – 49ers Showdown

Despite 5 straight wins, Cam Newton believes the Chiefs will be overpowered by the 49ers in the Sunday game at Levi’s Stadium. The former Panthers No. 1 QB explained why he would stand with Brock Purdy in the “4 & 1 With Cam Newton,” released Friday night.

The experienced QB provided three reasons why the 49ers have an advantage over the Chiefs. He cited the home field, the Chiefs’ receiver issues, and the strength of the 49ers’ defense, stating:

“Home game. I’m just not sold on them. Receivers in Kansas City? No, I’m not. And the 49ers have a great defense, bro. Just not sold.”

While Newton is backing the 49ers, it’s worth noting that the Chiefs also have an excellent defense—arguably the best in the NFL. Additionally, the injury to Christian McCaffrey has weakened the 49ers’ running game. His absence against a challenging defense could be a deciding factor in the game’s outcome.

Earlier, when asked who was favored to win between Mahomes and Purdy, Newton directly responded “Purdy.” Purdy has had a statistically superior season, with 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. In comparison, Mahomes has recorded 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. While Purdy averages 271.5 passing yards per game, Mahomes has 247 passing yards per game.

In their head-to-head matchup in Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy had a passer rating of 89.3, with 255 yards and 1 touchdown. Mahomes had an even better game, completing 34 of 46 attempts for 333 yards, along with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception on February 11.

More importantly, Purdy will not forget the result of the Las Vegas matchup, which Mahomes won 25-22. The win further solidified the Chiefs’ three-peat ambitions, and they have continued their unbeaten run this season with 5 wins.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have had a mediocre season with 3 wins and 3 losses. However, they understand that a victory against the Chiefs will provide the No. 1 NFC West team with much-needed momentum in their injury-laden campaign. If the last game against the Seahawks is an indication, the 49ers are on course to fix their O-line issues.

While Cam Newton predicts Purdy will shine, he knows that Mahomes is not an inferior opponent. His run during this season has just solidified that stance.