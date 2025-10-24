Justin Herbert Becomes First QB to Complete 2,000 Passing Yards This Season After 3 TD Game

Four days after a humbling loss, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers came roaring back on Thursday Night Football. Behind a sharp and confident performance, Herbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a commanding 37–10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, snapping a two-game losing streak and reminding everyone why he remains one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks.

Advertisement

The win marked a complete turnaround from the Chargers’ 38–24 defeat to the Colts just days earlier. “It was a big win for us, a big opportunity for us to go correct some more mistakes,” Herbert said postgame. “The team really responded.”

With the performance, Herbert became the first quarterback this season to surpass 2,000 passing yards, continuing his trend of yearly statistical dominance. He also added 62 rushing yards, a testament to his growing willingness to use his legs when plays break down.

Now sitting comfortably above the 2K mark through eight weeks, Herbert’s efficiency and adaptability have helped the Chargers regain offensive rhythm despite ongoing injuries along the offensive line.

Herbert’s three touchdown passes against Minnesota brought his season total to 17, placing him among the top five in the NFL’s passing touchdown leaderboard entering Week 9. His balance between air and ground production has been pivotal for a Chargers offense that hadn’t scored 30 or more points in a game until Thursday night — when they finally exploded for 37 and didn’t punt once.

Rookie wideout Ladd McConkey continued to emerge as a reliable weapon, catching a 27-yard touchdown to make it 21–3 late in the first half. “If we don’t beat ourselves, I feel like we’re a hard football team to beat,” McConkey said afterward, echoing Herbert’s confidence.

Now in his sixth NFL season, Herbert has become more than just a pocket passer. He’s averaging a career-high 26.6 rushing yards per game, an 8.6-yard increase from his previous best. His 4.68-second 40-yard dash speed — once a Combine footnote — has become an integral part of his game.

“If I can go get a first [down] with my legs, I’m more than happy to go do that,” Herbert said. “That’s when we’re at our best, when we’re able to do everything: run game, pass game, play-action, and quarterback scrambles to get first downs.”

With Herbert leading the way, the Chargers (5–3) look revitalized heading into the midseason stretch. If their franchise quarterback keeps playing at this level — mixing poise, power, and precision — Los Angeles might just reinsert itself into the AFC’s upper tier before long.