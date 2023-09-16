Paige Spiranac Can’t Stop Praising Deion Sanders for His Incredibly Effective Coaching Style; “He’s Shaking Things Up”

Renowned Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently shared her take on Colorado coach Deion Sanders and as one can expect, she just couldn’t stop singing praises of Coach Prime. Speaking on a show with PointsBet: A Fanatics Experience, she gave her verdict on Deion Sanders, who has been gathering praises from a variety of celebs.

Advertisement

Paige praised Deion for well and truly shaking things up in the world of college football by guiding the Buffs to a magnificent 3-0 start to the season. Sanders has changed the look of the team along with his son Shedeur Sanders who, according to Spiranac, is a Heisman Trophy contender.

Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac is Mighty Impressed With Deion Sanders

Paige Spiranac could not stop raving about the impact Deion Sanders has had on Colorado. Spiranac pointed out that unlike other head coaches, Sanders is not afraid to speak out his mind. Furthermore, she mentioned that while his coaching style might be different from the rest, it’s extremely effective.

Advertisement

“Who would have thought that people actually want to go to a CU football game? But thanks to coach Deion Sanders, he has absolutely transformed this football program, bringing them from one of the worst, to now being ranked in the top 25 with two legit Heisman contenders,” Spiranac said in a video uploaded by PointsBet, which was then re-shared on Paige’s Twitter account.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PaigeSpiranac/status/1702396419527569625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Prime’s coaching style is divisive because it’s different, and different is great. He’s shaking things up. He’s not a robot like the other college coaches. He has an opinion. He’s not afraid to speak his mind and he thinks outside the box. And I’m all in on that,” Paige further claimed.

Deion Sanders has completely changed the roster for the Buffaloes and that was met with some disdain from the public but it has worked miraculously. The Buffs are off to a flying start with three wins on the trot. For the unversed, the Buffs had managed to win just one game in all of last season. In addition to this, Deion’s genius marketing brain is also helping the brands associated with him and Colorado rake in huge profits.

Jay Norvell’s Statement About Deion Sanders’ Shades Works in favor of Coach Prime

While Deion Sanders’ results with UC might have impressed many, head coaches of a few universities might not be having the same opinion. Colorado State University’s head coach Jay Norvell was not impressed with Sanders’ attire during media interviews. He called out Coach Prime for wearing sunglasses, even during his media and public interactions. Norvell claimed that his mother taught him to remove his glasses and cap off while speaking to others.

Advertisement

However, Norvell’s criticism couldn’t have come at a better time for Sanders who collaborated with Blenders Eyewear to drop a new range of sunglasses. This conflict shifted everyone’s attention to Sanders’ new shades and ultimately helped the brand rake in over a million dollars in sale in just one day, as per Joe Pompliano.

Moreover, Deion made sure to send the newly launched sunglasses to celebs like Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe which further helped the brand in gaining more publicity. Needless to say, Norvell’s comments reduced the cost of marketing for Sanders and Blenders.