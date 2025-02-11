Aaron Rodgers’ Trade Rumors: Insider Says the Jets QB Will Go “Somewhere Else” With Davante Adams After the March 12 Designation

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

NFL teams will often try to slip news under the radar during the league’s biggest moments. Super Bowl Sunday represents the greatest opportunity for such news dumps. The New York Jets attempted to capitalize as reports emerged revealing their intentions to part ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed the Rodgers rumors on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He confirmed the Jets are “not expected” to bring Rodgers back for the 2025 campaign.

Schefter attributed their decision to a desire for a culture reset. Then he expressed the belief that Rodgers would try to bring another Jet with him to his new locale.

“When new general managers and new head coaches come in, they typically like to make changes and bring in their own people… they like to reset the culture… I would think that’s part of this… there’s no doubt that Aaron Rodgers… still can play at a high level… [he’ll] go somewhere else [and] may try to take Davante Adams with him, wherever he’s going.”

Rodgers and Adams reunited in New York earlier this season after the latter was traded to the Jets before the league’s trade deadline.

Adams posted 67 receptions, 854 yards, and seven touchdowns in 11 games with Rodgers following the trade. They’re still one of the NFL’s most prolific pairings, but will apparently have to team up outside of The Big Apple next year.

Where could Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?

Rodgers, 41, doesn’t fit the competitive timeline of most NFL organizations. He’d surely love to sign with a contender, but there don’t appear to be many that would have him as their first option this offseason. Regardless, there are many potential suitors. DraftKings Sportsbook has three 2024 playoff teams among their top seven destinations:

Pittsburgh Steelers (+200)

Las Vegas Raiders (+300)

San Francisco 49ers (+350)

Minnesota Vikings (+400)

Indianapolis Colts (+650)

Los Angeles Rams (+850)

Tennessee Titans (+850)

The Steelers stand out as a fit for Rodgers due to their veteran-heavy roster and desire to win now. They also have a void at wide receiver that Adams could fill to remain with him. The Raiders, with Tom Brady calling some shots, may also be an appealing spot. The most interesting – and admittedly unlikely – possibility, though, is San Francisco.

The 49ers spurned Rodgers in the 2004 NFL Draft for Alex Smith. Rodgers, a California native, has made it a point to stick it to them for that whenever possible. San Francisco desires an extension for Brock Purdy, but if negotiations hit an impasse, they could pivot to Rodgers as a bridge before drafting their next long-term solution.

Barring a surprise from the 49ers, the Rams make sense as a dark horse. They’ve reportedly gauged Matthew Stafford’s trade market, and if they shipped him away, Rodgers would allow them to remain competitive in 2025. However, Los Angeles moving on from a 37-year-old signal-caller to a 41-year-old doesn’t seem logical.

Will Aaron Rodgers actually be traded?

New York structured Rodgers’ contract in a way to give themselves “maximum flexibility to build a contender around him.” That effort created a short-term opportunity but has now bred a problem. Rodgers will slap the Jets with a $49 million dead cap hit if he’s traded or released before June 1.

Teams will have their quarterback situations sorted out well before then, so the only way for New York to minimize that damage is to designate Rodgers as a post-June 1 cut. That move would reduce Rodgers’ dead cap hit to $14 million in 2025, but add a $35 million dead hit to their 2026 cap.

Rodgers won’t fetch a massive return in a trade because of his age. The Jets will have to determine whether they want maximum cap relief in their first year with head coach Aaron Glenn or an additional draft capital. The new league year begins on Mar. 12, so they have a month to make up their mind on which path they want to pursue.