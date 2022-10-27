“Justin Herbert Can Win Beauty Pageants, Not Football Games”: NFL Analyst Emmanuel Acho Destroys ‘Overrated’ & ‘Overpraised’ Chargers QB After Loss Against Seahawks

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws under pressure from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Myles Adams (95) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Analyst Emmanuel Acho criticized Chargers QB Justin Herbert for not delivering match-winning performances when needed. He went on to call him an ‘overpraised’ & ‘overrated’ Quarterback.

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a mixed start to the season this time around. After starting off with a good win against the Raiders, they faced two back-to-back defeats against the Chiefs and the Jaguars, respectively.

While they were able to win three encounters in a row after that, most recently, they were thrashed by the Seahawks and as expected, team’s star quarterback Justin Herbert ended up attracting a lot of criticism.

While Herbert’s numbers haven’t been poor by any stretch this season, he certainly hasn’t been as good as many expected him to be. Against the Broncos, he had a forgettable night with 0 TDs, 1 interceptions for 238 yards and although his numbers improved against the Seahawks, he wasn’t able to drag his team out of trouble.

In a recent episode of Speak For Yourself, former linebacker and current NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho reprimanded Justin Herbert for not delivering when his team requires him to lead from the front.

Emmanuel Acho Is Not Pleased With Justin Herbert’s Performances This Season

Acho corrected himself on the show by saying that he first thought Justin Herbert was an overpraised quarterback, but now he feels that he is both, overpraised and overrated.

Acho claimed that before the start of the season, innumerable experts and coaches were comparing Herbert to the likes of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. However, his numbers tell a completely different story.

I hate to say this so loud, but Justin Herbert is overrated and over praised. pic.twitter.com/3B9CPH5noc — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 25, 2022

Emmanuel reminded everyone that Herbert’s record is 19-20 as a starter. He went on to add that although Herbert delivered some memorable performances in his rookie season, when the playing field got leveled with Joe Burrow returning from injury and Tua Tagovailoa getting the support of top receivers, things only went downhill for Herbert.

“Justin Herbert is a great quarterback and he would have won a lot of beauty pageants. However, is Herbert winning football games, he is not,” Acho added.

Emmanuel really left no stone unturned in reminding everyone how underwhelming Herbert’s performances have been despite all the hype that was built around him at the start of the season. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers QB performs in the coming games.

