Russell Wilson diet: Broncos QB’s interview with Athletic shows he hacked his body to not poop

Jul 27, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and wife his Ciara Wilson pose for photos with their children following training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson is a warrior when it comes to the football field, and according to an interview with Athletic, the QB takes immense care of his body.

Wilson is currently going through one of the worst years of his career. The Broncos sent a big haul out to Seattle to acquire the former Super Bowl winner and Pro Bowler, but the results have been less than ideal.

Denver is 2-5, last place in the AFC West. Wilson has shown an inability to move the Broncos offense down the field and score points. In their 7 games, Denver has scored over 20 points just once, in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

All told, they are dead last in points per game at 14.3, rank 20th in passing yards per game at 219.1, and they’re 23rd in yards per game at 328.6

Denver paid Russell Wilson a lot of money to take their offense to the next level, but it simply hasn’t happened. Wilson is dealing with an injury and didn’t play last game, but signs of improving don’t look promising so far.

🤯🤯🤯 Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he is trending towards playing and did “quite a bit” during todays workout. https://t.co/xG8oVyqrHI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2022

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady Should Stop Embarrassing Themselves”: NFL Twitter Suggests That It Is Time For The Veteran Quarterbacks To Retire

Russell Wilson has an interesting diet as he shared in an interview with ‘The Athletic’

Wilson is committed to improving his game, and for him, it all starts at the physical level. He takes great care of his body, and he knows how minute changes can make a big difference.

In an interview with The Athletic, Wilson revealed that he even takes care of his body waste, limiting the number of times he has to poop as he considers it to be a waste of time. He also finds having internal waste to be advantageous.

This Athletic Premium Plus interview with Russell Wilson hacking his body’s need to poop is literally unreal pic.twitter.com/r0OMl2F4uT — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 26, 2022

How does he live out this insane lifestyle? Well, it starts with his diet. Wilson follows a strict regimen when it comes to what he takes, and it’s all part of the ‘poop’ process.

His diet includes no dairy, no breads, no muffins, no breads, and he eats 9 meals a day based off high protein content, primarily through fish, meat, or nuts. It’s led to a great deal of success in his career up until this point.

Russell Wilson’s wife name: Who is Ciara Wilson?

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara Wilson has found incredible success in her industry as well. Ciara is an R&B singer and songwriter, a model, and a dancer. She started her career with a group called Hearsay, and now, she’s pursuing a solo path.

Ciara Wilson’s album ‘Ciara: The Evolution’ ranked in the top spots in US charts, and she also received 4 Grammy nominations at the 2006 awards. She also has 32.7 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Also Read: Chase Claypool trade rumors : Should the Packers shell out for a new target for Aaron Rodgers?