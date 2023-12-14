Justin Herbert’s Girlfriend: Who Is Chargers QB’s Rumored Love Interest?

Chargers QB Justin Herbert seems to be winning both on and off the field. The Pro Bowler quarterback recently suffered a stroke of bad luck after being declared out for the rest of the season with an index finger injury. Nevertheless, Herbert might have a companion throughout the road to recovery, as he is rumored to be dating one of the most beautiful NFL reporters in the business.

Even though Herbert hasn’t confirmed anything, it is rumored that the Chargers star is dating NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti. A graduate of the University of Georgia, she started her career as an intern at WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. It wasn’t long before she realized her love for sports and ventured into sports journalism.

Before joining the network, she worked as a sideline reporter for SEC Network and ESPN before picking up hosting duties for the sporting news. Now, as a part of the NFL Network, she has contributed both as an anchor and reporter on several platforms and networks, as per NFL.com.

The rumors of Herbert dating Biscotti began back in 2021. The couple has been reportedly spotted hanging out together in private, but never at any public event. Both haven’t yet posted anything about themselves on social media, as per JustJared.com.

Taylor Biscotti Has Already Interviewed Justin Herbert Before

The Chargers QB’s rumored girlfriend, Taylor Bisciotti, has made quite the name for herself as an NFL reporter. Bisciotti became the youngest reporter in the Network history when she left her hosting job at the Sporting News. She joined the network back in July 2016. She has been ever present since then and has primarily worked in L.A.

Growing up in Georgia, she was the only girl among her five brothers and cousins with a passion for sports. Bisciotti has described Sunday as her favorite day, as her family would come together to watch games. That’s what led her to join the SEC network, which is based in her home state.

With her on-screen presence as the youngest NFL Network reporter, she has worked towards putting an end to the long-held belief that females, fashion, and football cannot mix. In her mission of female empowerment, Taylor supports health-related causes. Moreover, she and her family raise money through fashion shows and luncheons for the Ronald McDonald House, as per taylorbisciotti.com.

Bisciotti’s ability to engage with her audience and her versatility has made her showcase her talent beyond the world of sports. She has also hosted major award shows, such as the American Music Awards, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, NFL Honors, etc. She continues to be a shining example for girls who are crazy about sports and want to make a career out of it.

Notably, Bisciotti has interviewed Justin in the past. During the 2021-22 season, Justin Herbert broke Philip Rivers‘ franchise record for most TD passes in a single season. She interviewed the NFL star on how he felt about the milestone. She has since interviewed Herbert on multiple occasions.

Justin Herbert suffered a broken index finger in match week 14, against the Broncos. He underwent surgery for it, but that rules him out for the rest of the season. Now into his 4th year, the Chargers have only been to the postseason once. Herbert has thrown for more than 4000 yards in the last three seasons. But those stats aren’t turning into wins. Fans have demanded the firing of HC Brandon Staley for failing to take the team forward and wasting Justin’s prime.

The Chargers are 5-8 and have less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. With Herbert out, they take on another 5-8 team in the Raiders on the 14th of December. This is Staley’s third season, and they have made the playoffs only once. With 8-time SB-winning coach Bill Belichick likely available at the end of the season, should the Chargers hierarchy pounce on the opportunity? Bill got the best out of Tom Brady, and there is a chance that he could do the same with a talented QB such as Herbert.