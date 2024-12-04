“Justin Herbert’s Playing Really F*cking Good Right Now”: Travis Kelce Weighs In on Facing Jim Harbaugh & Company in Week 14

After finishing last season at the bottom of the AFC West [5-12], the LA Chargers have turned it around this season. They are now competing neck and neck with the Broncos for the second spot in the division. If they wish to come out as winners from that battle, the Chargers will have to defeat the table-topping Chiefs next weekend. And if Travis Kelce’s words are anything to go by, there is a huge possibility.

In the latest episode of “New Heights”, Travis and Jason Kelce previewed his Week 14 matchup against the LA Chargers by showering huge praise on them. Travis, in particular, was impressed by their talisman, Justin Herbert, who has been performing insanely, as always.

The Chiefs superstar was evidently impressed with Herbert’s 13 TDs for 2,551 yards so far and exclaimed “Herbert’s playing really fu*king good right now”. What impressed Travis the most, however, was the visible shift in the mentality of the entire Chargers team, not just Herbert.

Justin Herbert, as an individual, has always been amongst the top QBs in the league in recent years. But the Chargers as a unit have been lackluster. The Chiefs TE found this new LA unit under Jim Harbaugh more focused and motivated, which intimidates him even more for the matchup.

“The Chargers… they’re a new team. They’re way more motivated and way more focused team than I thought they were in the past years. And sure enough, Justin Herbert’s playing really f**king good right now. And that defense has got some absolute beast that we got to be ready for.”

Elder brother Jason was in agreement with Travis’ preview. The former Eagles center noted that despite more or less being the same outfit from last year, Harbaugh transformed the Chargers by instilling confidence in them which has changed the tides for the LA-based side.

The New Heights argued that this confidence has also rubbed off on Herbert, who is on course to have one of the best seasons in his NFL career.

“That’s right. Harbaugh has them playing much better. I mean, it’s largely the same team, but they got a lot of confidence right now. And it’s evident in the quarterback is playing with that level. He is making some big time throws.”

Based on Travis and Jason’s assessment of the Chargers, the common theme that stands out is the word “heart”, and rightfully so. According to a recent ESPN report, Chargers players revealed that what Harbaugh has instilled in them is a heart full of courage, and an “us-versus-the-world mentality”.

For a side that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in nearly three decades, it’s truly poetic that a former Chargers player is leading them to their best season in recent memory. As Jason noted, this was the result of changes in LA based more on mindset than personnel.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa shed light on it recently, revealing that Coach Harbaugh tackled the locker room miscommunication issue by streamlining a hierarchy for communication.

“It feels like the coach is leading the team the way it should be led,” Bosa said. “It has the feel of being back in college with Coach [Urban] Meyer. The message is sent from the top and it doesn’t get mixed up as it’s moving down the ladder.”

It’s small changes like this that have transformed the Chargers from a hapless unit to a wildcard contender. Against them in Week 14 are the Defending champions in KC Chiefs who arguably are the most courageous and “heart”-full team in the league.

Although the match doesn’t scream a surprise on paper, when a rising underdog like the Chargers faces off against the defending champions, it would be foolish to rule off an upset.