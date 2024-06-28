Justin Jefferson Advises J.J. McCarthy Not to Let “Expectations Get to His Head”

There’s much hype around the Minnesota Vikings selecting quarterback J.J. McCarthy tenth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But being drafted that early comes with heavy expectations. If he delivered a National Championship to the Michigan Wolverines, Vikings fans hope he will do the same in ‘The North Star State.’ But teammate Justin Jefferson has an important bit of advice for the young quarterback regarding those expectations.

Since Jefferson has worked through those lofty expectations himself, he advised McCarthy to remain calm while working on his game. Jefferson shared with 72andSunny chief growth officer Damaune Journey in an interview at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity:

“He is a first-round pick, there’s a lot of expectations for him. Minnesota is looking for him to be the next guy to bring us to the championship. So, I just try to really just tell him to be calm and just to be yourself. Be confident, and just don’t let the hype and all the expectations get to your head.”

McCarthy might feel the weight of the scrutiny that comes with every decision he makes on the football field. Luckily for the 2023 Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, he has a teammate in Justin Jefferson, who understands the immense pressure of being a first-round pick.

The Vikings took Jefferson in Round 1 of the 2020 draft. Like McCarthy, he was fresh off a National Championship with the LSU Tigers. Meanwhile, it’s unsure if J.J. McCarthy will start a game in his rookie season. For now, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has Sam Darnold as the top quarterback in their depth chart.

However, Jefferson added that McCarthy is on the right track to becoming the undisputed QB1 because he’s asking the right questions. He referred to the rookie as a “sponge” for any information to help him excel at his position.

Justin Jefferson Says McCarthy is a Highlight Reel Waiting to Happen

Jefferson is confident he will connect with McCarthy for more catches and touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler will do his part, bringing the swagger that comes with being the best player on the field. However, McCarthy must put up his end of the bargain and play according to the lessons he absorbed from his coaches and teammates.

Speaking of confidence, Jefferson believes it’s the same attribute that will help a young and promising rookie like McCarthy succeed in the league. That self-belief will be crucial if things aren’t going McCarthy’s way despite the tons of preparation he devotes to workouts, practices, and film study. Jefferson said,

“Coming off a National Championship, the confidence is there. You have that confidence. You have that urge that you feel like you’re on top. (I’m) Telling him that confidence is the key to being different in this league and to carry that throughout his whole career. I feel like he understands that, and he’s definitely gonna be that guy that will be a problem in this league.”

It’s comforting for J.J. McCarthy to have an All-Pro wide receiver on his side. As he ascends to the starting quarterback role, Justin Jefferson will remain his primary target after the wideout signed a lucrative four-year, $140 million contract extension. Their chemistry is crucial to the Vikings’ quest for their first playoff victory since 2019 and first Super Bowl title.