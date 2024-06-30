Justin Jefferson Deserves to Hold the No.1 Spot on “Top 25 Players Aged 25 & Under” List: Rick Spielman

Justin Jefferson is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. Despite missing 6 out of 17 games for the Vikings last season, he still managed to rack up his fourth 1000+ yard season in as many years. Talk about consistency! Moreover, CBS Sports recently ranked Jefferson as the No. 1 player in their “Top 25 NFL players 25 and under for 2024” list, which, surprisingly, is receiving a warm reception.

Former NFL general manager Rick Spielman couldn’t agree more with Jefferson being placed at the top. During a recent episode of NFL on CBS’s “Pick Six” podcast, Spielman and Ryan Wilson dove into this hot-off-the-press ranking, and the former Vikings GM had nothing but showers of praise when it came to Jefferson’s impact and future potential.

“To me, how he elevated that offense by himself without TJ Hockenson, when he got hurt. And with the quarterback carousel, he still performed the way he did and took advantage of the opportunities,” Spielman remarked. “Now, it would be interesting if Kirk had stayed, completely healthy. I would have predicted 2,000 (+ yards) out of them. So, I’m going to give him credit where credit is due.“

What really caught Spielman’s eye was Jefferson’s comeback after a hamstring injury, especially without Kirk Cousins’ steady presence as the play-caller. With Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall all taking turns at QB, Jefferson still managed to haul in 1074 receiving yards on 68 receptions, averaging 15.8 yards per catch.

Looking ahead, Spielman is keen to see how Jefferson adapts to whoever ends up as the Vikings’ starting QB, be it Sam Darnold, JJ McCarthy, or someone else. One thing’s for sure: all eyes will be on Jefferson as he is poised to light up the field in the upcoming season.

Does Jefferson Deserve the No. 1 Spot Among Top 25 NFL Players 25 and Under for 2024?

Cody Benjamin’s list for CBS focuses on those NFL athletes who are right at that sweet spot in their careers — young, supremely talented, and facing the pressure of proving their worth as they come off their rookie deals.

After crunching the numbers and looking at future potential, Benjamin crowned Justin Jefferson as his No. 1 pick. And it’s easy to see why. Even after missing over a third of the total 17 regular-season games, Jefferson’s stats were off the charts. Benjamin even termed Jefferson as the new face of the Vikings franchise in the post-Kirk Cousins era.

“He remains one of, if not the toughest wideout to guard in all of football, and his effortless explosion turns routine plays into potential home runs,” Benjamin additionally wrote.

There is no doubt that Jefferson is one of the most exciting players to keep an eye on. With the Vikings’ QB situation in flux and that eye-popping 4-year, $140 million contract in his pocket, the pressure on this young star is going to be intense.

But then again, that’s what happens when you’re fresh off your rookie deal and already considered the best wide receiver in the league.