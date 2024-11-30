Justin Jefferson Doesn’t Need to Call His Favorite Car “The Bat Mobile”, He Can Now Own the Real One for $3 Million

In a GQ Sports interview last year, Justin Jefferson revealed that he calls his Mercedes the “Batmobile,” and it’s easy to see why. The all-black matte finish gives his car a unique look that only the caped crusader would want to replicate. But with his new and lucrative contract, Jefferson could be surprised by the variety of cool and iconic cars he can now afford. Even the actual “Batmobile.”

It turns out that the real “Batmobile” from the Dark Knight trilogy is now up for sale. Recently, it was announced that Warner Bros. and a custom car maker have crafted 10 replicas of the iconic superhero car, and for the price of $3 million, Jefferson could own it — the real thing.

With a signing bonus of $88.7 million, the car is well within the price range for the Minnesota Vikings WR. But of course, nothing in life is ever easy. The process of securing one of these replicas is arduous. A buyer must apply, gain approval, and pay a deposit in order to secure one. But it doesn’t stop there. The delivery process takes about 15 months, so Jefferson wouldn’t receive the vehicle until 2026.

The real kicker is that while the vehicles are fully functional, they are not street-legal. So even if Jefferson were to secure one, he would only be able to drive it on backlots and private locations. What’s the point of owning a $3 million car if you can’t even show it off on the streets? Fans reacted with some hilarious and genuine questions regarding the vehicle.

“What happens when you need 2 replace the tires tho??” said the top commenter. “What kinda gas does it take and how much does it hold? I’m not the only one thinking this,” said another confused user. “So pay $3 million for a car that you can’t even drive around in?” questioned another netizen.

All good questions that may come up during the application process. It’s hard to sell people luxury items that they can’t get any actual use out of.

Nevertheless, it would be fitting if Jefferson pursued purchasing the vehicle. And if he could work something out with the city of Minneapolis to legally drive it occasionally, it would make for some great gameday arrival content on social media.

Jefferson’s Mercedes-AMG GT comes with a hefty price tag of $150,000, and it’s one of the things the star WR can’t live without, claiming his life would be hectic without it. However, he did openly admit during the GQ interview that he’s keeping his options open for new cars. Specifically, he’s eyeing the Presidential Maybach, a car with a starting price of $200,000.