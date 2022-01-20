Football

“Justin Jefferson needs to see this!”: Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga pulled out the ‘Griddy’ against Brentford and NFL fans are scrambling to get the Vikings star’s attention

"Justin Jefferson needs to see this!": Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga pulled out the 'Griddy' against Brentford and NFL fans are scrambling to get the Vikings star's attention
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
"That's not what our generation taught us": Yuvraj Singh expresses disappointment over India's fielding effort during IND vs SA 1st ODI at Paarl
Next Article
"I'm kind of a pain in their a** if you didn't already know": Tom Brady admits his trash talking and constant chirping has probably tired NFL referees out
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“I’m kind of a pain in their a** if you didn’t already know”: Tom Brady admits his trash talking and constant chirping has probably tired NFL referees out

Tom Brady is not only the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but he’s also one…