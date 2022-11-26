Justin Jefferson, Who Is Worth 6x Less Than Odell Beckham Jr, Has Surpassed Him In This NFL Stat

Justin Jefferson has surely made a name for himself at the highest level in super quick time. The 23-year-old wide receiver was roped in by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and their investment is turning out to be a highly profitable one.

Name to the Pro Bowl in his first as well as second season, Justin broke the NFL record for most receiving yards for a rookie. As expected, when this season began, Vikings fans had a lot of expectations from the young receiver and he didn’t disappoint.

The Vikings are off to a rollicking 9-2 start to the season and a lot of credit for it goes to Jefferson who has been nothing short of sensational, especially in pressure games.

Justin Jefferson Continues On His Merry Way As Vikings Register Another Incredible Win

In his previous game against the Patriots, Jefferson delivered yet another magical performance and ended up shattering another record. Justin had 1 TD, 139 yards and 9 catches to his name against the New England-based franchise.

With this performance, he ended up breaking Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr’s record for most receiving yards through first three seasons.

While OBJ had 4,122 yards in his first three seasons, Moss held the record with 4,163 yards. However, they were left behind by super-talented Justin who still has six more regular season games to go this season.

This means that Justin will probably establish himself at the top of this list by quite a margin. Justin has 4,203 yards thus far and this number will surely grow as Vikings play more this season.

Justin, who is still very young, has a net worth of $7 Million which will definitely increase in the near future, if he continues to keep performing like this. He went past last season’s Super Bowl champion Odell’s receiving yards record with relative ease.

Odell’s net worth is around $40 Million and given that a lot of teams are interested in roping him in this year, this number will also skyrocket in the near future. For now, Odell’s net worth is around 6x more than that of Justin. However, if Justin succeeds in maintaining consistency in the future, this difference will also decrease super quickly.

