Justin Tucker’s Last Missed Field Goal Remembered by NFL Fans After Another Match-Winning Performance by the Placekicker Against Bengals

Justin Tucker is one of the most prolific place-kickers in the game. In the recent clash against the Bengals, his heroics resulted in a memorable win for the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals in an epic encounter this Sunday. They started off rather well but the Bengals made a terrific comeback in the second quarter and leveled the scores 10-10 at halftime.

The two big names, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow had a hot and cold day in the field. Both star quarterbacks scored a touchdown each and both weren’t allowed by the defenses to fly away with the game.

Things became really interesting towards the end and the game could have gone either way but thanks to Justin Tucker, the Ravens were able to register an important victory.

In fact, even if Tucker’s game-winning kick was half a yard wide, it still wouldn’t have mattered, such is the accuracy of a man who hardly fails to score. In his post game interview, Tucker claimed that he just focusses on the process and keeps his own feelings and nervousness at bay while making he kick.

Also Read: Brandi Love’s Tom Brady Tweet Amidst Divorce Rumors With Gisele Bundchen Leaves NFL Fans Bewildered

Justin Tucker’s Last Field Goal Miss

Tucker sure makes it seem like it is the easiest job in the world to score field goals. That might not be the case for all the other kickers but Justin is a rare breed.

With 91.2 percent accuracy, Tucker is unlike any other kicker and whenever he misses a field goal, it turns into international news. Last season, during the Week 3 clash against the Detroit Lions, Tucker had scored a record 66-yard game-winning field goal.

However, in the same clash, Tucker had missed a 49-yard field goal and as expected, Twitter went berserk. Many even said that the end is near because Tucker had finally missed a field goal, that too against the Lions.

Moreover, after that clash, Justin missed another during the TNF clash against the Miami Dolphins the same season. After successfully scoring a 46 yarder, Justin had another opportunity to score with a 48 yarder but he pushed it wide.

That was just his second miss in the entire season. As far as this season is concerned, Justin has already started brilliantly and we can only expect him to keep gifting us with more memorable moments as the season progresses.

Also Read: $245 Million Quarterback Russell Wilson & $4.5 Billion Denver-Based Franchise Gift Fans One of The Worst Broncos Games in NFL